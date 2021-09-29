20 years ago

Homer City Manager Ron Drathman came up with an alternate location for a proposed skateboard park: next to the old Homer Intermediate School and the Homer Boys & Girls Club. Ben Walters Park also was proposed for the site of the new skateboard park.

— From the issue of Oct. 4, 2001

30 years ago

City of Homer voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase to pay the city debt on the sewage treatment plant. The new sales tax increased to 5.5%. The city’s cap of collecting tax up to the first $500 in sales remained, but with the new tax rate the most tax paid on any purchase increased to $27.50.

— From the issue of Oct. 3 , 1991

50 years ago

The Homer City Council passed a firearms ordinance that followed the state firearms ordinance. The new law prohibited flourishing, pointing or discharging a firearm in the city or in or near a park or public grounds.

— From the issue of Sept. 30, 1971