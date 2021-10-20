20 years ago

The Kuhns family took home two prizes in the Homer Elks Winter King Derby. Lary Kuhns won $5,000 for landing the biggest fish and then Bridget Kuhns took a door prize of a signed baseball by Cleveland Indians first baseman Jim Thome. Coincidentally, their son Wes Kuhns had sent the Indians a baseball several years earlier hoping to get it signed by Thome for his dad, a huge Indians fan. Lary Kuhns donated a portion of his derby prize to a fund for family of firefighters and police officers killed in the World Trade Center attacks.

— From the issue of Oct. 25, 2001

30 years ago

Homer City Manager C.E. Swackhammer proposed budget cuts that would lay off four city workers, close the animal shelter and cut $13,000 to the Pratt Museum. The harbor budget also faced a 25% cut in funding. Swackhammer said the city expected lower sales tax revenues, lower state revenue support and delinquent property tax payments .

— From the issue of Oct. 24 , 1991

50 years ago

The issue of Oct. 21, 1971, is missing from the Homer News archives.