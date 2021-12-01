20 years ago

A Homer man hauled away an old clam dredge with 6-foot tires that had been abandoned on the Homer Spit and some thought would be there forever. The city Beach Policy Task Force asked that it be taken away. Public Works Director Carey Meyer advertised for takers, and several said they would remove it — for a price.

Alan Barber said he’d take it for free. Done deal. A log loader grabbed the dredge by the belly and took it to a lowboy trailer. Barber had it towed out to his East End Road home, where he put it in his front yard as a landmark.

“Now I won’t have to draw maps for people,” Barber said.

— From the issue of Dec. 6, 2001

30 years ago

Joey Evensen, then 17, reprised his role as the Cavalier Prince in the third annual production of the Homer Nutcracker Ballet. He first danced in the 1989 show. Evensen performed opposite Breezy Berryman as Clara, part of a cast of 70 children and 12 adults directed by Jill Berryman.

“It feels so good to dance, to jump onstage,” Evensen said. “The cast is good and it’s really fun to see all these children growing up. Dancing is so happy, free in an explosive sort of way. It gives me a sense of imagination.”

— From the issue of Dec. 5, 1991

50 years ago

The Dec. 2, 1971, issue is missing from the Homer News archives.