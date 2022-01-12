20 years ago

The Homer Public Library planned to install a security system to keep books from being stolen. When the library did inventory, it discovered 280 books worth $5,600 had been stolen since 2000, said Library Director Helen Hill. Missing books included an audio book of “Mirror Image” by Danielle Steel and a Danielle Steel novel translated into Russian. The library spent about $15,000 a year to buy books. The new security system would alert staff when a book that has not been checked out leaves the building.

— From the issue of Jan. 17, 2002

30 years ago

Homer Police Officer Mark Robl caught a Homer man who had escaped from the Anchorage Jail after the man returned to Homer. Robl said it seemed suspicious that the man walked along the Beluga Slough bike path with his jacket collar drawn up in 40-degree weather without a wind. Robl recognized the man as Michael Beckman. Beckman had allegedly left his court-appointed guardian and stolen a Ford truck from a Homer dealership. Anchorage Police caught him and put Beckman in jail. Beckman tricked guards at the jail into letting him out by exchanging identification papers with another inmate due to be released that day. Robl said Beckman offered no reason why he returned to Homer.

— From the issue of Jan. 16, 1992

50 years ago

Homer Mayor Hazel Heath on Jan. 11, 1972 declared it to be “Larry ‘Tad’ Martin” week in recognition of the Homer man being named to the 10-person U.S. Olympic cross-country ski team. Martin earned the honor on the basis of five qualifying races completed in Lyndonville, Vermont. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Martin, Larry Martin graduated in 1969 from Homer High School. In 1968, he led the Homer High School ski team to the state ski championship over Fairbanks. In all four years of high school he made the Junior National Ski Team, and in his senior year at the Junior Nationals held in Alaska he helped the Alaska team win in the relays. Martin attended Ft. Lewis College in Colorado on a skiing scholarship.

— From the issue of Jan. 13, 1972