20 years ago

After weeks of feedback from volunteers, station managers and community listeners, KBBI Public Radio backed off on plans to change daytime programming. General Manager Susan Kernes made the announcement following a Board of Directors meeting. Kernes had said earlier that KBBI would cut many daytime volunteer shows and replace them with syndicated content. Critics of the plan said they were afraid KBBI would lose its local connection and flavor. Longtime volunteer and former KBBI news director Randi Somers presented the board with a petition signed by about 650 people in support of maintaining daytime volunteer programming,

— From the issue of Feb. 21, 2002

30 years ago

Alaska Department of Transportation officials told organizers of the Homer Winter Carnival Parade they would need a permit, insurance and a traffic plan to hold the event on Pioneer Avenue. Winter Carnival director Bob Folse said there had never been a permit for the parade, he wasn’t asking anybody for one, and he expected the parade to go on.

“Who needs their permission?” Folse asked. “This is a community thing. I tell them ‘It’s at the Intermediate School parking lot at 12:15 p.m.’ They all just show up there and want to go. Life is definitely at your own risk.”

Alaska State Troopers said a permit is needed for any activity that blocks traffic on a state highway. Troopers wouldn’t be putting up barricades are filing charges against parading Boy Scouts, though. Troopers might file charges against parade organizers. Folse said he wasn’t an official organizer, that it was just “a community happening.”

— From the issue of Feb. 20, 1992

50 years ago

The Feb. 17, 1972 issue is missing from the Homer News archives.