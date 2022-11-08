Letters to the Editor

Thanks for Rope Tow support

After this past Thursday’s very successful Warren Miller ski movie fundraiser at the Homer Theatre that played to a nearly sold-out and very enthusiastic audience, the Board of the Homer Rope Tow thanks its members, local businesses and the community at large who showed their support. Special thanks to local businesses including Ulmers Drug and Hardware, Homer Saw and Cycle, Cyclelogical, Broken Oar Oyster Bar, Homer Boat Yard, Deepstrike Sports Fishing, Healing Hands Massage, NOMAR, Homer Truffle Company, Homer Brewing, Homer’s Jeans, Kachemak Bay Shellfish Growers Co-op, Sasquatch Alaska Adventure Company, The Classic Cook, Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies, Homer Theatre, Don Pitcher Photography and Homer Bookstore.

We can’t do it without you. Now let it snow!

Randy Wiest, Homer Rope Tow/ Kachemak Ski Club Board President

Rotarians appreciate Grace Ridge Brewing

Dear Editor,

A heartfelt thanks to Sherry and Don Stead of Grace Ridge Brewing Inc. for their generous donation to the Rotary Club of Homer-Kachemak Bay to help in the global effort to eradicate polio.

Grace Ridge shared tips from the month of October to aid in the fight against polio, and local Rotarians gathered at the watering hole on Oct. 24, World Polio Day, to enjoy a brew and each other’s company and to be reminded that polio is still with us.

Since 1979, Rotary International has been working to rid the world of polio. The organization’s members have given more than $2.1 billion and untold numbers of volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy also has played a role in governmental decisions to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort. To understand the threat of polio, experts say if eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children every year.

Again, many thanks to Sherry and Don for their generosity not only in the fight against polio but also for the many ways they support this community. The Rotary Club of Homer-Kachemak Bay appreciates you.

Thank you,

Bernie Griffard, immediate past president, Rotary Club of Homer-Kachemak Bay