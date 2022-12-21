Best Bets – December 22, 2022

Christmas is coming and New Year’s Day is on the way. “Tis the season for festivities, and contemplation. Whether you’re tucking in quietly at home, or hosting or enjoying holiday parties, there are plenty of activities around town to nurture your Christmas spirit. Just check out these Best Bets. All of us at the Homer News wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas!

BEST IT’S A WRAP BET: Love to shop, but not to wrap? After you’ve found those perfect gifts, stop by Ulmer’s Drug & Hardware where Homer American Legion Auxiliary 16 volunteers will wrap those presents for you. Gift wrapping will be available noon-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Christmas Eve. There is no charge, but donations to support veterans programs will be greatly appreciated.

BEST LIGHT DISPLAY BET: Bear Creek Winery hosts their annual magical Garden of Lights, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wander the gardens and take in the beautiful displays, then make your way into the winery and check out their selection of gifts for the wine lover on your shopping list.

BEST SKATE ON BET: Want to get a little workout in before your Christmas feast? Head out to the Kevin Bell Arena on Saturday, Dec. 24 for their annual Community Christmas Eve Skate, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by the K Bay Mariners, they invite everyone to bring a canned food item to benefit the Homer Food Pantry. Free admission and use of rental skates.

BEST WORK IT BET: A great way to work off that holiday meal, spend time in nature and interact with other Homerites is this year’s Ski Your Age event, Sunday, Dec. 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Skiers are welcome to ski at any location, but the main social gathering spots will be at the Lookout Mountain and McNeil trails. Categories include Ski Your Age in Kilometers, Most Kilometers as a Family and Century Club: 100 MINUS Your Age. Ski half your age, any distance and/or make your own category. A fundraiser for the Homer Mariner Ski Team, donations can be made at the donation/registration table at Lookout Mountain and McNeil trailheads; mail a check made out to Homer High School Ski Team to Homer High School, 600 Fairview Ave, Homer AK 99603; or online via Venmo account of Coach Jessie @jessica-goodrich-30. Register and post your stats at the Ski Your Age Facebook page to win prizes.

BEST LOCAL CALENDAR BET: Treat yourself or a loved one to the 2023 Women of Worth calendar, presented by and a fundraiser for Hospice of Homer. Featuring local women who have a deep connection to Hospice and photographed by Joshua Veldstra, this annual calendar is a crowd pleaser, capturing the spirit of the women and the beauty of Alaska. The Hospice of Homer office is located next to Captain’s Coffee in the lower level and will be open this week Thursday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Calendars can also be purchased online at hospiceofhomer.org and in person in Homer at North Wind and OodaLolly.

BEST JAM SESSION BET: Facilitated by Cathy Stingley (fiddle) and hosted at Homer Council on the Arts, Community Jam Sessions are open to all instruments and abilities. Join in on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your instrument, your music, and an open mind! Sessions will explore a range of genres based on attendees’ interest. Light refreshments will be available.