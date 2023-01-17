20 years ago

Despite a Coast Guard equipment failure, five Homer fishermen were rescued from a life raft after they abandoned ship about 75 miles southwest of Kodiak on Saturday. Two of the Homer-based crewmen were rescued by a Coast Guard HH-60 helicopter crew. During the rescue the helicopter’s hoisting cable became frayed preventing recovery of the three remaining crew and the Coast Guard rescue swimmer. A fishing vessel that responded to the Coast Guard’s emergency call for assistance was able to pick up the swimmer and the remaining crew and returned them to Kodiak the following day.

— From the issue of Jan. 16, 2003

30 years ago

Residents of Nikolaevsk had hoped Gov. Walter Hickel would include $370,000 in his capital budget proposal so they can stop boiling their water before they drink it. But, while Hickel asked the Legislature last week for $450,000 to remodel his office and conference room in the state capitol building, he didn’t request money to design the Nikolaevsk water system.

— From the isse of Jan. 21, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.