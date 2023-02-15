20 years ago

Kachemak Bay Research Reserve staff walked away with the big money in the Homer Chamber of Commerce Winter Carnival parade competition. The reserve’s float won the $500 top prize in the nonprofit category. Boy Scout Troop 555 won the $200 first prize in the open category. The judges’ choice awards went to the Girl Scouts, $100 for first place, and Trail’s End — East End Road men, $50 for second place. Otter Beach Educational Center won the individual prize of AT&T calling cards, while the Homer Brewing Company float won honorable mention.

— From the issue of Feb. 20, 2003

30 years ago

Although warm weather melted plans for a variety of snow and ice events scheduled for Winter Carnival weekend, it provided a perfect climate for the parade and a host of indoor events. Wet pavement did nothing to discourage children in the crowd at Saturday’s parade…from gathering up candy thrown to them by parade participants.

— From the issue of Feb. 18, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.