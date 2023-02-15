Years Ago
Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023
20 years ago
Kachemak Bay Research Reserve staff walked away with the big money in the Homer Chamber of Commerce Winter Carnival parade competition. The reserve’s float won the $500 top prize in the nonprofit category. Boy Scout Troop 555 won the $200 first prize in the open category. The judges’ choice awards went to the Girl Scouts, $100 for first place, and Trail’s End — East End Road men, $50 for second place. Otter Beach Educational Center won the individual prize of AT&T calling cards, while the Homer Brewing Company float won honorable mention.
— From the issue of Feb. 20, 2003
30 years ago
Although warm weather melted plans for a variety of snow and ice events scheduled for Winter Carnival weekend, it provided a perfect climate for the parade and a host of indoor events. Wet pavement did nothing to discourage children in the crowd at Saturday’s parade…from gathering up candy thrown to them by parade participants.
— From the issue of Feb. 18, 1993
50 years ago
The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.