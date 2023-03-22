Grand Jury indicts man on abuse charges

A grand jury on Friday indicted an Anchor Point man with 11 counts of first and second-degree sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse of minors. Alaska State Troopers arrested Gerald Symens, 66, at his residence without incident, said trooper Jeremy Rupe. The indicment lists four separte victims between the ages of 7 and 10 years old.

— From the issue of March 27, 2003

20 years ago

Commission near decision on Dungeness

The Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission is scheduled to decide on Monday if commercial fishing for Dungeness in Kachemak Bay and Cook Inlet will no longer be open to any fisherman who wants to put out crab pots. Slightly more than half of about two dozen who testified at a public hearing in Homer last week favored such a move. They supported limited entry for the troubled fishery, according to Susan Shirley, a research analyst for the commision.

— From the issue of April 1, 1993

30 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.