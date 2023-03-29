Letters to the Editor

Thanks for supporting ‘Newsies’

The cast, crew, and staff of Homer High School Concert Choir’s production of Disney’s “Newsies” wish to thank all who came out to Homer High on March 24 and 25 to celebrate live musical theater and our performing arts students.

It was a wonderful experience for all involved, and we hope your experience was just as memorable. Our student artists were able to experience what it’s like acting, singing and dancing for a capacity crowd — something which we have been unable to do for the past few years.

Your laughter, tears, verbal reactions and applause sealed the deal for these young people, many of whom have never had the opportunity before.

It was our absolute pleasure to welcome you back to the Mariner Theatre to join us as this story of self-advocacy and supporting our friends and neighbors unfolded before our very eyes, and we hope you join us again soon for a performance.

Kyle Schneider, Director of Choral Activities

Homer High School

^^

True eduation doesn’t leave anyone out

There is no greater commitment a society can make than allocating sufficient funds for education. The well being of our future depends on it.

Increasing the base student allocation to a sustainable level can insure adequate learning for the young and allow facilities to remain open that enhance the lives of all ages. Imagine the impact to our community if we are unable to participate in events at the Mariner theater or take part in swimming at school pools.

Learning is not confined to K-12 classroom teaching or home-schooling, it is also cultivated through sports, the performing arts, and the many-faceted involvement of all members of a community. True education is participatory and doesn’t leave anybody out. There should be no child (or geezer) left behind.

To claim that anything other than underfunding is at fault for our school’s present predicament is without merit and obviously made by someone who has not fully done their homework. Fully funding our schools to the maximum should be a no-brainer for our legislators and all citizens. It is how we better our world.

Please encourage our Legislature to increase the base student allocation so the Kenai Peninsula can continue to offer a quality education and keep its facilities open. You can share your thoughts with Sarah.vance@akleg.gov; Gary.stevens@akleg.gov; house.education@akleg.gov.

Steve Hughes

Thanks to women who care

Thank you to the 100 Women Who Care group for your donations to the Healthcare Provider Scholarship Fund (HCPSF) managed by the Homer Foundation. We are grateful for your support of students entering careers in health care. The HCPSF supports students entering a variety of health care fields, and interested students may apply for the scholarship at https://www.homerfoundation.org. Thank you for supporting the next generation of Health Care Providers.

The HCPSF Committee and the Homer Foundation

Thanks for making Ready……Set….ART! a success

Grace Ridge Brewery in partnership with Ptarmigan Arts hosted an outstanding fundraiser last Saturday, March 25. Fifteen visual artists gathered there and created a work in their chosen medium in 60 minutes! All of these pieces were first silent and then live auctioned off to a generous crowd, raising $4578 for Ptarmigan Arts’ Visual Art Scholarship Fund, administered by the Homer Foundation.

A hearty thank you to the many generous people involved. First off is Sherry Stead, owner of Grace Ridge Brewery with her husband, Don. Sherry enthusiastically facilitated this event from the very start.

Next and indispensable are the courageous 15 artists: Jim Buncak, Caryl Christy, Dan Coe, Jeff Dean, Jen DePesa, Mike deSanno, Leah Dunn, Valisa Higman, Tami Johnson, Gary Lyon, Lynn Naden, David Pettibone, Andie Sonneborn, Lisa Talbott and Leo Vait. All you artists donated your materials, time and reputations, huge thanks!

Thank you to these members of Ptarmigan Arts who helped in many other ways: Beth Heuer, Chick Deal, Cindy Nelson, Dave Christy and Olga Amaral.

A big thank you to Mayor Ken Castner and Arena, our two live portrait models.

And many thanks to Christina Whiting and the venerable Homer News for the great article and KBBI for hosting us on “Slack Tide.”

And huge thanks to all the art supporters, art lovers and winning bidders who showed up to support this event. All of us are working together to support the next generation of visual artists.

Gary Lyon, Chair, Ptarmigan Arts Scholarship Committee