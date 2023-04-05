20 years ago

Homer writer Nancy Lord believes that Alaska’s literary community is thriving, but that it is underappreciated nationwide. “I think it’s that we’re a young writing community, relatively speaking,” she said. “We’re just developing. And, we don’t promote ourselves all that well.” Lord’s own writing, including several nonfiction books and short story collections, has drawn high praise from critics and peers. Over the years her fiction has been nominated a handful of times for the prestigious Pushcart Prize. This time, she won one.

— From the issue of April 3, 2003

30 years ago

The Kenai Peninsula School Board tossed its support behind a measure now before the Alaska Legislature that calls for a longer school year, state grants for educational improvements and increasing the time required for teachers to achieve tenure. The board met in Homer Monday night when it heard appeals from parents on the issue of school overcrowding and proposed budget cuts for special education programs, and from district bus drivers concerned about wages. House Bill 84 and its companion Senate Bill 61 are the legislative result of the Alaska 2000 project which is aimed at revamping the way education is delivered in the state.

— From the issue of April 8, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.