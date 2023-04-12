20 years ago

The working hours can be long and the pace sometimes hectic, but two Homer residents say their work as legislative aides has been a valuable and rewarding experience. Lauren Radcliffe and Cameron Yourkowski said they never expected to find themselves in Juneau, roaming the halls of the state Capitol. But for the past three months, the two have been working for Rep. Paul Seaton, R-Homer, who enlisted their aid last fall after being elected to the state House.

— From the issue of April 10, 2003

30 years ago

For years, government has poured millions into bolstering the number of salmon caught by fishermen in Alaska waters. Now, it’s time to put more money and attention into getting people into supermarkets across the country to buy more of it. That was one of the messages delivered this week at the Alaska Salmon Fair and Marketing Exposition held at Land’s End Resort in Homer. But how to go about funding such promotion is in dispute, and some fishermen said they want to know what they — not another organization — can do to help themselves.

— From the issue of April 15, 1993

50 years ago

The January 1973 issues are missing from the Homer News archives.