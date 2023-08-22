Letters to the Editor

Thank you, firefighters, for invaluable safety demonstration

The Homer Flotilla of the Coast Guard Auxiliary wishes to thank the Homer Volunteer Fire Department for providing an informative fire extinguisher demonstration to the Auxiliary, Rescue 21, and the Homer Yacht Club members.

Boater Safety and No-Fault Vessel Inspections are a vital part of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and we know that fire extinguisher knowledge is a crucial part of this mission.

The safety demonstration was invaluable; and we especially wanted to recognize the two firefighters who presented the training, Jake Richter and Matthew Swerdzewski, as well as Samantha Cunningham, who generously arranged the demo for us.

Sincerely,

Mary Arndt

Homer Flotilla Commander, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary