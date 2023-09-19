Letters to the Editor

Restore government confidence starting at local level

Open primaries and ranked choice voting are the way to break up the two-party system that stops progress and reform and pits us against each other. With it, we can make a dent to eliminate corruption. Also, let’s make laws to get money out of politics. We need young people to run for office and restore confidence in our government. There’s a lot of fixing that needs to happen. We can start on a local level.

Lela Ryterski

Homer