Letters to the Editor

Thanks to the Homer Foundation

We would like to express our gratitude to the Homer Foundation, specifically the KELPS Fund and the David and Mary Schroer Fund for providing our school with a grant to purchase materials to build a shed. This shed will be for sale upon its completion. The profit from the sale of this shed will be the seed money further engaging, exciting, hands-on algebra and geometry projects!

Math can be hard for many students, and having a practical application is an asset that boosts classroom learning, bringing both engagement and connection to real-world situations. Furthermore, we are being given the opportunity to build real-world skills in construction and safety protocol. We could potentially use these skills to build a home or start a business. We get to work with professionals in the community and learn how to use tools and problem-solving skills. This could potentially lead to employment opportunities and will lead to professional references for our resumes.

Having this construction project take place in a math class opens the opportunity for those who do not have time for or wish to take a full construction class. It allows us to get a taste of the “job site” without having to commit to a semester of building. This is a great opportunity for students who might never have picked up a power tool before to discover a love of building or designing.

The high school and middle school students of Razdolna School want to thank the Homer Foundation for helping us to make this happen!

Razdolna Mustangs

October is Breast Cancer awareness month

It’s hard to avoid thinking about breast health and the lifesaving role of early detection in treating breast cancer during October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Regular breast exams and mammograms are critical preventative care. This summer and through October, we’ve joined up with more than 50 individuals and 60-plus local businesses who donated auction items, food and beverages, and spaces to raise money for more access to screening mammograms — especially for those who have nontraditional work schedules, are without a primary care provider, are uninsured, or have a limited income. The funds raised will support breast cancer early detection efforts in 2024 including next summer’s mobile mammogram events in the Homer area.

We are so grateful for the community support!

Sherry Stead, Marcia Boone, Lucy Mahan, Melissa Cloud and Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic

Thank you to the Homer Foundation!

Homer Wilderness Leaders (HoWL) wants to thank the Homer Foundation and Opportunity Fund for supporting our organization in offering professional development trainings for our HoWL Instructors. HoWL is a local nonprofit that works to empower young leaders through outdoor, experiential education. By providing fun and dynamic adventures for youth in Alaska, we hope to foster environmental stewards who engage in the outdoors with confidence, competence and care.

Thanks to the Opportunity Fund grant awarded by the Homer Foundation this spring, HoWL organized five training opportunities that focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. The trainings all focused on supporting youth with different backgrounds and perspectives, but ranged from youth mental health first aid to disability awareness. These trainings helped provide HoWL instructors with a more comprehensive understanding of youth who may be participating in HoWL programs, and also taught specific tools educators can use to facilitate fun, safe backcountry experiences for a diverse group of youth. We are grateful to the Resilience Coalition, the REC Room, the Alaska Training Cooperative, TRAILS, and Native Movement for sharing their knowledge in these trainings.

Thank you Homer Foundation for helping our staff learn new skills, strategies and perspectives for supporting youth who participate in HoWL programs!

Molly Mitchell, HoWL program coordinator and the HoWL board of directors

Chapman’s carnival a success with community support

On Friday, Oct. 13, Chapman Elementary school in Anchor Point held their annual Halloween Carnival.

Every year, Chapman’s Parent Group hosts a Halloween carnival as their main fundraising event for the year with the exception of the dessert auction, where the proceeds go to funding the eighth grade field trip.

This event could not take place without the support of the community. From parent and student volunteers planning, setting up, taking down, running booths, baking and seeking donations, this event could not happen without all of these people.

At the carnival, we also have a silent auction and raffle filled with items that are generously donated by talented individuals and generous business owners and it is to these specific places I would like to extend gratitude for supporting our school and students:

Alaska Rug Lady, All Season Honda, Anchor Point Gym, Alyeska Tire, AJ’S Steakhouse, Captain’s Toy Chest, Cheeky Moose, Dibble Creek LTD, Diva Dogs, Hand Made by Aurora, Homer Jeans, Homer Saw & Cycle, Homer Art & Frame, Homer BookStore, Homer Theatre, Kevin Bell Arena, Napa, Nomar, Rise N’ Grind, R/C Land Improvements, Safeway, Save U More, Sea Glo Spa, Spenard Builders Supply, The Warehouse Inc, Tire Town, Ulmer’s, Useful Things Pawn, Virgil Enterprises, Wolf Co.

Without your donations, the carnival would not be nearly as exciting for our community.

With our most heartfelt gratitude,

Chapman Parent Group