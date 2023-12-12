Letters to the Editor

Comments on grievance process

Homer Senior Citizens’ mission is to offer opportunities to adults 55 years and older to live life to their fullest. We offer “essential services” housing (assisted and independent), adult day services, nutrition, education, transportation, and social activities that promote independence and a healthy continuum of care to seniors on the southern Kenai Peninsula, through our employees and other organizations that we work together with.

HSC has a process for complaints about employees and services, and the HSC Board of Directors asks that consumers and members of the public follow our complaint process. That is the grievance process. The State of Alaska also has procedures for complaints about HSC services.

The Board of Directors is aware of the public listening session held Dec. 7. However, based on legal advice, individual board members did not attend the public meeting. Board members cannot discuss or answer questions about employees or services in a public forum, because of confidentiality laws and rules.

Homer Senior Citizens is committed to our growing senior population of Homer and surrounding area, offering a variety of senior services. We appreciate the community support of our programs and services by the people of Homer and the southern Kenai Peninsula.

Milli Martin, President

How to contribute to the Homer Community Food Pantry

With the holidays approaching, the generosity of our community becomes even more apparent for those at the Homer Community Food Pantry. It operates on the contributions of our community along with the generous time and effort of its volunteers. Working together, we can make a difference.

Things you can do to help

Dec. 18 is Christmas distribution day: Turkeys, rolls, potatoes, pies and mandarin oranges are needed.

Meat products such as canned tuna, chicken, spam, beans and spaghetti sauce are needed every week.

Donate a financial gift, buy a hunger bag or volunteer at the end of the day to carry heavy items.

Thanks for bringing your shining light of hope and help to those in need in the Homer area. “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much,” a quote from Helen Keller.

Sincerely,

Diana Jeska