20 years ago

Ten years ago it was a dream. Last year this time, it was a goal. A few months ago it was a dozen or so circles on a piece of paper. And last week, the design for Homer’s $5.7 million, 17,566-square-foot new library became a tangible reality. ECI/Heyer, the Anchorage-based firm selected to design Homer’s new library, presented the first set of designs prepared for the New Library Project. Its deadline to have 10 percent of the plans completed was Dec. 3. However, spurred on by the energy of the Homer community, the design team is ahead of schedule and had more than the minimum sketches to present last week.

— From the issue of Dec. 18, 2003

30 years ago

A ceremony Monday marked the opening of Homer’s new $2.74 million airport terminal, but city officials continue to hunt for airlines and concessionaires willing to rent enough space to make the building pay its own operating costs. State Rep. Gail Phillips of Homer cut the red ribbon strung across the main entrance to the building Monday before a gathering of city, borough and state officials, representatives of the contractor, and numerous Homer-area residents. The first plane load of passengers to use the facility is expected Dec. 29 on an Era Aviation flight.

— From the issue of Dec. 16, 1993