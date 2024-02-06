Letters to the Editor

Thank you for making Fezziwig fundraiser a success

Pier One Theatre would like to thank all of the wonderful people who helped make our Fezziwig’s Holiday Party fundraiser back in December such a success. In particular: Jessica Williams & Michael McKinney for being our Fezziwig & Scrooge, The Pickwick Quick Pickers & caller Laura Patty, Kyle Schneider & the Homer High School Swing Choir, McNeil Canyon Meats for donating our cold roast & Rich Chiappone for preparing it, Two Sisters Bakery for donating our bread, Jill Burnham & Kachemak Bay Campus for being our gracious hosts, and our donation-soliciting urchins Salem Geysbeek, Finnegan Brewer & Oliver Brewer.

We would also like to thank everyone who donated items for our silent auction: Aleutian Airways, Beluga Air, Dianne Spence, Jen DePesa, Willow Jones, Mavis Mueller, Dry Creek Studio, Chelsea Carpenter, Judy Winn, Rare Bird Pottery, Barbara McNinch, The Wave Room, Carl’s Woodcrafts, Leviathan Woodworks, Llauma’s Confections, NOMAR, Kathy Smith, Aleda Yourdon Photography, North Wind Home Collection, Jan Peyton, Mary & Greg Fries, Jan O’Meara, Cathy Stingley, Bonita Banks, Brenda Dolma, and Jules Joy.

Additionally, we would like to thank everyone who helped set everything up and also take it all down, prepared soups and baked goods, or otherwise pledged their time and energy to help bring this merriment-filled event to life. We are so very grateful for the support we’ve received from this lovely community and we hope to pay that support forward as best we can.

Val Sheppard

Pier One Theatre

A thank you letter on behalf of KBBI!

KBBI would like to thank the Homer Foundation and the City of Homer for making the City of Homer Grants Program possible. It is difficult for any nonprofit to find funding for general operating support, and to be able to find these funds locally is invaluable to KBBI and to our entire nonprofit community here in Homer.

Thank you, City of Homer Grants program and the Homer Foundation. We appreciate your interest in keeping this nonprofit community, and KBBI, running strong!

Sincerely,

Loren Barrett

KBBI Development Director

Unsung Hero

Homer has at least one hero in my opinion. I was trying to leave Ulmers this morning walking with a walker due to knee replacement surgery. I was opening the door by myself when a man all the way across the parking lot yelled STOP! Let me get the door for you and he ran to the door. He really made my day. Thank you so much for your kindness.

Catherine Henry

Homer

Community Resource Connect a success

The Anchor Point Food Pantry remains grateful to all who supported a well organized event on Jan. 30 which assisted many community citizens. Despite the weather, many attended. From the local VFW, AP Senior Center, South Peninsula Hospital, Public Health, Homer Community Food Pantry, Homer Animal Friends, Homer Emblem Club, Kachemak Bay Rotary Club, Homer Dental Center, Cinda Martin as well as many volunteers made this happen. Thank you to all, we came together and it worked.

Marie Carlton

Anchor Point Food Pantry

Upcoming events from Cook Inletkeeper

We, the Homer team at Cook Inletkeeper, extend our heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering support and active participation from our members, neighbors, and The Homer Foundation. Their dedication has been instrumental in sustaining our community-based programs, encompassing Electronics Recycling, the Alaska Food Hub, and the community-led climate initiatives through Homer Drawdown. It is the collective effort of our community that enables us to keep these programs running and flourishing.

We also want to invite the community to participate in our upcoming events. Mark your calendars for the Annual Electronic Recycling Event on Saturday, April 27, where we encourage everyone to responsibly dispose of electronic waste. Additionally, March 29, we are excited to announce the spring opening of the Alaska Food Hub, our online marketplace connecting Homer growers and producers with local food enthusiasts.

For those passionate about driving local climate solutions, we invite you to join our Homer Drawdown community. Attend our upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, where we will kick off our third local project, Climate Smart Homer Homes. This year-long effort aims to make a meaningful impact by reducing home heating costs and carbon emissions through supporting individuals in making energy efficiency upgrades where they live.

Sincerely,

Satchel Pondolfino

Lower Inlet Organizer

City invaluable partner

On behalf of Homer Council on the Arts, I’m writing to express our gratitude for the City of Homer Grants Program, administered by the Homer Foundation, which supported HCOA throughout fiscal year 2023. This is one of only two unrestricted grants that help us “keep the lights on” so that we can program arts education, performances and artist opportunities in our community. And we have been able to do so much: ceramics class series, standalone workshops, gallery exhibits featuring 114 artists, six touring performances, spring and summer camps, Nutcracker Faire, the Kenai Peninsula Writers’ Contest, and more!

HCOA can only present these programs with the support of organizational partnerships, business sponsorship, membership, grants, and donations. The City of Homer is invaluable both as a municipal partner and in this financial support. Thank you!

Gratefully,

Scott Bartlett,

Executive Director