20 years ago

A University of Alaska Anchorage official was charged last week with embezzling funds from university accounts, including $27,500 allocated to a Kachemak Bay Campus remodeling project. The Anchorage assistant district attorney charged Russell D. Shoeman, 61, with four counts of second-degree theft, a class B felony, one count of attempted second-degree theft, a class A felony, and four counts of falsifying business records, a class C felony. A university employee since 1992, Shoeman resigned his position as director of Facilities Planning and Construction last June, said Lori Keim, a university spokesperson. Assistant district attorney Kevin Burke is forwarding charges to a grand jury this week, Keim said.

— From the issue of March 4, 2004

30 years ago

The 110-foot fishing schooner King & Winge survived some fierce storms during her 80 years at sea. In 1918, she endured the gale that claimed 343 lives from the steamship Princess Sophia. As a pilot boat, she survived 30,000 trips over the Columbia River Bar. In 1990, she weathered 35-foot seas that knocked the windows out of five Bering Sea crabbers. But the King & Winge met her match in a gale off the Pribilof Islands. She sank Wednesday of last week in 55 fathoms of water.

— From the issue of March 3, 1994