20 years ago

Officials urge peninsula residents to be smart during fire season. The East End and Greer Road fire was one of 10 fires that burned a total of 10 acres State Forestry responded to between May 4 and May 9, Sharon Roesch with the Division of Forestry said. Four of the fires resulted from smoldering slash piles, three were fires that escaped into dry grass, two were from unattended campfires and one fire was from a vehicle accident near Sterling when a driver in a truck pulling a boat and trailer lost control. One of the grass fires started from a spark from a chainsaw, she said.

— From the issue of May 13, 2004

30 years ago

Creative use of city pumps and valves helped prevent a minor disaster last week when the city of Homer almost ran out of water. Hugh Bevan, director of Public Works, said the close call Wednesday of last week caused no serious problems but department personnel spent several anxious hours working to refill a redwood water storage tank at the city water treatment plant before demand drained another tank off Mountain View Drive. The problems began with Homer Electric Association power outages Tuesday afternoon and evening and were compounded either by the failure of electrical low-water warning devices at the Skyline Drive plant or because Homer Police Department dispatchers did not notify Public Works personnel about low water alarms.

— From the issue of May 12, 1994