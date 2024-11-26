20 years ago

A federal spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate has committed at least $6 million for a privately owned ferry that would offer a daily service between communities on the north and south shores of Kachemak Bay. The fast ferry project is being designed and planned by the Seldovia Native Association. The money would go toward construction of a 100-foot-long dual-use ship that could carry 60-70 passengers, at least a dozen vehicles and cargo.

— From the issue of Dec. 2, 2004

30 years ago

The Kenai Fjords National Park hopes to ask the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council in December to buy back 27,000 acres of park shoreline selected by the English Bay Corp. under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. But appraisals of 55,000 acres selected Port Graham Corp. won’t likely be done in time for the trustees’ special meeting Dec. 2 on land acquisitions, said Ann Castellina, superintendent at Kenai Fjords. She said the Park Service plans to propose a buyback of the Port Graham Corp. lands later.

— From the issue of Dec. 1, 1994