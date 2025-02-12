A dish for the mourning

Creamy pasta is served with smoked salmon and Parmesan. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

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Creamy pasta is served with smoked salmon and Parmesan. (Photo by Tressa Dale/Peninsula Clarion)

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Right now, many people in my family and in our community are suffering the grief of a tragic loss. A young man who grew up here, a main character in the stories of my husband’s youth and young adulthood, suddenly departed this world far too soon, without warning or fathomable cause.

He left behind him his sweet wife and young daughter, his sisters, and his parents and family. The news has caused me to think deeply about the fragility of life, and the unfairness of it that this young man could be taken so senselessly. That his parents would be made to endure the loss of their precious son, that his wife would be forced to face the future and raise their child without him, and, most tragically, that his daughter might only have the faintest memories of him, if any at all. She’s only a toddler.

As you live your life, please remember that each day with your loved ones is a blessing, and the future is not guaranteed — not even to the young, not even to the healthy, not even for the best among us. This dreadful reminder of life’s cruel impermanence has made me take an extra last look before I leave someone, to hold onto hugs for a little longer, and to sneak into my son’s room to kiss his cheek while he sleeps… our lives and our loves are so precious.

He grew up in the woods and in the mountains alongside my husband, who needed some comfort this weekend, so I made him a dinner of creamy pasta and his mother’s smoked salmon. This dish is a charming crowd-pleaser, like his departed friend.

Smoked salmon fettuccine

Ingredients:

1 pound pasta — fettuccine is a good choice

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 cups milk

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup shredded Parmesan

8 ounces mom’s smoked salmon

1 cup frozen peas

Directions:

Break up the smoked salmon with your hands to retain the flaky texture.

Thaw your frozen peas in cold water.

Set a large pot of heavily salted water on to boil.

In a heavy bottomed saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.

Sprinkle on the flour and whisk continuously for 4-5 minutes, until the flour gives off a nutty aroma.

Pour in the milk and heavy cream and whisk.

Bring the mixture up to a simmer and reduce the heat to low.

Boil your pasta according to the packaging instructions.

When the pasta is almost cooked, pour the Parmesan into the cream mixture and stir until smooth.

Add the nutmeg, thawed peas, and a little more than half of the smoked salmon.

Stir gently and cook just long enough to heat the peas and salmon.

Strain the pasta and return to the pot.

Pour the sauce over the pasta and mix well.

Portion into plated servings then garnish with the reserved salmon.

Serve with a lemon wedge, a salad, and a long look at the people around your table.