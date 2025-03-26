Letters to the Editor

Trickle-down illiteracy

This letter is to let the Homer community know that our Homer Public Library is at financial risk, at both the federal and state levels.

The State of Alaska normally receives $1.2 million annually for libraries from the federal IMLS (Institute of Museums and Library Services). This institute, a lifeblood for Alaska and all 50 states, is being eviscerated by the White House’s executive order of Friday, March 14.

The IMLS funds target each community’s unique needs. In Alaska it goes to support vital library services: improving internet access and speed; summer reading programs; early literacy development; STEM programs; homework and research assistance; programs for veterans, businesses, entrepreneurs, and employment assistance; access to interlibrary loans, etc.

All of these benefits are orchestrated by 75 employees, for services used by more than 1.2 billion in-person patrons and many, many more participating “virtually.” All this for just $0.003% of the federal budget!

If you, your family, friends and neighbors have benefited from our Homer Public Library, now is the perfect and vital time to voice your support! Letters, postcards, phone calls to Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, to Rep. Nick Begich and Gov. Mike Dunleavy, are all important.

How can they know what you want, if you don’t tell them?

Kate Finn

Homer

Ice-skating field trip offers healthy activity for youth

The Homer Hockey Association partnered with the YAC (Youth Advisory Committee) Fund at the Homer Foundation to provide 458 students with a no-cost skating experience.

Eleven schools on the lower Kenai Peninsula enjoyed a free ice-skating field trip to the Kevin Bell Arena. This program exposed children to a fun recreational activity and familiarized them with our community ice rink. The Kevin Bell Arena’s programming is welcoming to all, supporting physical and emotional wellness and overall health.

Recreation helps families address ongoing concerns about rising rates of obesity, substance misuse, excessive screen time, all in an atmosphere that emphasizes safety, fun and sportsmanship.

The Kevin Bell Arena was excited to host so many children in the pursuit of a wholesome and healthy activity. We appreciate the significant support from the YAC Fund at the Homer Foundation for making this opportunity possible.

Justin Adams

Homer Hockey Association vice president

Dear fellow citizens,

Ever since the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I have been thinking about Trump’s accusation that the Ukrainians are going to start World War III. The president may be right about the possibility of a bigger war but not who would be at fault. You could blame Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he’s not doing anything that was unexpected. The people who Trump should be looking at are himself and his advisors … and his enablers in Congress.

Ukraine has been a sovereign nation since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 and has a freely elected president and parliament. As such, it has the right to protect itself from foreign invaders. It is a small country compared to Russia. The Russo-Ukrainian War started in 2014 when Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The conflict escalated when Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of 2024, which included bombardment of civilian infrastructure and killing civilians. The Ukrainians, to a lot of people’s surprise, fought back. What would be our reaction in similar circumstances? Knowing the American people, I believe without a doubt that we do the same thing.

In the 1930s, Adolph Hitler thought that parts of Czechoslovakia should be part of Germany. After a few days of military conflict, an emergency meeting was called for the European powers, and Hitler convinced the leaders of France, Italy and Great Britain to sign an agreement to allow Germany to annex the territories. You know the rest; Hitler continued his conquest of bordering countries and after the invasion of Poland, World War II started.

Putin is not Hitler, but his agenda does looks similar. It appears that the current administration does not want the United States to offer Ukraine any further aid and yet, the Russians are getting support from North Korea, Iran, and China. And the thing is, we, the United States, will be the backstop to any major aggression in the world and we will get involved, sooner or later. Just look at the last two world wars. It’s a lot easier to contain the war in Ukraine by supporting the Ukrainians in defending themselves than trying end a war when the whole world is involved. Refusing them aid is just repeating history and a surefire way to let the conflict to get out of control and spread.

So, what do we do? Nothing, if you think things are cool, but if you agree with me call your senators and representative. Let them know what you think. Tell them to support the underdog. Tell them to fund the Ukrainian defense effort. Americans don’t like bullies, so let’s prove that to the rest of the world. I know we all have busy schedules, but a big war will really mess that up — if not directly, in lots of little ways. It doesn’t take much time to send an email or make a phone call. All contact information is available online.

David Stutzer

Homer

Local support helps foster inclusivity and advocacy

On behalf of Homer Pride, I am thrilled to share that we were awarded a $2,500 grant from the Homer Foundation to support Homer Pride Outreach. This funding has helped us expand efforts to foster inclusivity, education, and advocacy in our community.

With these funds, we updated technology, hosted game nights and organized a special winter gathering at the Methodist Church. For the first time, we offered winter activities, creating vital opportunities for connection and support during an often-isolating season.

We deeply appreciate the City of Homer’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and welcome opportunities to collaborate further.

A heartfelt thank you to The Homer Foundation and its generous donors for making this work possible. Your support strengthens our community and ensures everyone in Homer feels valued and included.

Thank you for supporting all who call Homer home.

Jerrina Reed and the volunteers of the planning committee

Homer Pride

An overdue thank you to SpitWSpots

Last month SpitWSpots sent out an email regarding its program “Keep Alaska Connected.” Reading it made me aware that our little church, St. Augustine’s Episcopal, is not the only recipient of SpitWSpots’ generosity in providing no (or low) cost internet service.

We are overdue to thank them for this.

While many churches have abandoned Zoom post COVID, we continue to provide hybrid services, reaching out to those who are homebound, live too far away or are otherwise unable to attend in person. This means more than words can convey. We are truly grateful.

Thank you, SpitWSpots.

Nell Gustafson