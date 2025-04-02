Letters to the Editor

On notice

At our last rally, Stand up for Democracy on March 8, there was an incident of a vehicle “rolling coal” — spraying a toxic cloud of dust and smoke over participants at WKFL Park. Participants were there exercising their constitutional rights and freedom of speech.

At the upcoming rally on April 5, we will have people taking photos and videos of any vehicle that attempts to do the same. This letter is to give notice to anyone considering these kinds of disruptions that we will have a record for possible litigation.

We expect all citizens to be respectful of speakers and other participants.

Homer Women of Action

NPR and PBS are integral to communities

I am flummoxed by NPR and PBS getting disparaged at the U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green-organized congressional hearing. PBS TV programming is far better, cleaner, moral and educational than most of what is seen on commercial TV by far! These days I wouldn’t let my kids watch commercial TV unsupervised, not so with PBS. PBS evening news is considered the most centrist news source on TV and the most objective.

Some examples of their programming — “Molly of Denali”, “Sesame Street” (which opponents are trying sooo hard to stretch into something evil), “Father Brown”, BBC murder mystery shows, “Antiques Roadshow”, “NOVA” science/nature series, naturalist David Attenborough, Ken Burns’s epic history series, “All Creatures Great and Small”, “Wolf Hall”, “Downton Abbey”, “Finding Your Roots”, DIY craft and building shows — learn to paint, build, sew, cook. Gosh — what is wrong with this type of programming?

I heard one legislator say during the hearing that he didn’t recognize the NPR of his youth. I had to wonder how old he is. NPR didn’t start broadcasting until 1971 and there were only a couple of daytime news shows. Today, the radio programming comprises national/international news and local news. Local news is integral to community and emergency informing and to entertaining. NPR reports not just the news but also music and arts, feature travel and cooking shows.

For those who prefer partisan radio talk show lambasting entertainment, NPR is not for them.

In rural Alaska, folks rely on NPR for their local news and early emergency warning. These communities will be most impacted by the defunding of the Public Broadcasting Commission. It’s like the Trump administration and the DOGE people are standing by laughing as they dismantle everything important to citizens just trying to simply live. The congressional hearing attacking PBS and NPR is another sad example. Sen. Dan Sullivan has said time and again he is for public broadcasting.

Therese Lewandowski

Homer

Public media is a lifeline for rural communities

Here is a riddle: Where is the one place that you can go to listen to or watch news, get information on current affairs, enjoy educational shows, stay in touch with local, state, national and international happenings, receive emergency alerts and guidance during disasters, and be highly entertained with world class music and acting?

The answer: Public media! (also known as public broadcasting, you know, the folks that bring us National Public Radio and PBS television).

Well, as you might guess, public broadcasting is in line to go on the chopping block under the Trump administration’s guillotine. There is talk of canceling funding the programs many of us depend on. If you care about keeping public radio and television, please sign the petition to Congress by going to the website protectmypublicmedia.org. Also, call and/or write to our elected officials: Rep. Nick Begich, and Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski. Let them know this is not something we want cut!

Public broadcasting is not just a luxury item, but a lifeline for many people in our rural communities.

Cindy Bolognani

Homer

Stand up to support libraries and museums in Alaska

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Rachel Lord for introducing a resolution to the Homer City Council endorsing the purpose of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Resolution 25-024 urges officials at local, state, and national levels to maintain the current services provided by IMLS to “advance, support and empower America’s museums, libraries and related organizations through grantmaking, research and policy development.”

Since 1996, IMLS has provided almost $63 million in support to Alaska’s museums, cultural centers and libraries. This funding supports critical infrastructure, technology, training, educational and community programs.

Here at the Pratt Museum, we’re able to provide accessible programming for underserved families on the Kenai Peninsula, including weekly Storytime at the Pratt, science-based lectures led by local experts and Indigenous Culture Bearers, as well as climate change labs and workshops for middle school and high school students thanks to support from an IMLS Inspire Grant.

IMLS makes up only 0.0046% of the federal budget and has a significant community impact. Ninety-six percent of Americans want elected officials to support museums — if you are part of that group, please stand up and voice your support! Letters, emails, and phone calls are a quick and effective way of expressing your priorities to your elected officials.

Whitney Harness

Co-executive director, Pratt Museum

Homer to hold a Hands Off rally

This letter is to all Alaskans. This administration is causing real angst for most of us. There are many Alaskans who support what the president is doing. There are many Alaskans who don’t support what he is doing. There are Alaskans who like some of the things he is doing, but not all the things.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, at WKFL Park, the people not in support of the president’s policies will be in attendance. This rally is part of a nationwide rally where the theme is Hands Off. For more information, visit www.mobilize.us/handsoff/.

We had great attendance at our last rally on March 8. One Trump supporter drove by in a truck flying a big Trump flag; a respectful and peaceful expression of that person’s opinion. Unfortunately, another person drove by and “rolled coal” — revving his diesel engine to blow thick, black smoke on the protesters. This gesture was harmful, and is not what Homer is about.

Peaceful protests are a First Amendment right and a fabric of our democracy. We as Alaskans need to respect each other’s different points of view, even when we disagree.

And this is my hope: I would like to discuss our differences upstairs at Alice’s Champagne Palace on Saturday after the rally, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The question we will focus on is, “How do you feel about President’s Trump’s first 100 days?”

We need to listen to one another and truly hear what each of us has to say. This gathering is not a “got you” type situation; it is a place where one can speak candidly and not be judged, but be listened to.

If you are coming to roll coal, this is not your venue. Come because you want to hear, listen and express your point of view in a respectful manner. The main purpose is not to try to change someone’s mind, but to try to understand your neighbor and to better understand where they are coming from. If you have questions, please feel free to contact me at akoplin907@gmail.com.

Alex Koplin

Homer

Paying your fair share

There is a growing concern among Alaskans that oil and gas revenues to the state general fund will be insufficient to satisfy programs such as education, law enforcement and transportation, as well as to continue to pay a reasonable dividend. The Alaska Department of Revenue Spring 2025 Forecast projects oil and gas revenues falling off over the next decade, dwindling from 37% of general fund revenues for FY 2024 to 25% by FY 2035.

The primary components of oil and gas revenues are royalties, production taxes and corporate income taxes. Unfortunately, the state statute governing corporate income taxes is flawed. Subchapter S corporations are exempt in Alaska from corporate income taxes. Subchapter S Corp provides its stockholders liability protection, but rather than being taxed at the federal and state corporate income tax, statutory rates are taxed at the owner’s personal income tax rate. Since Alaska has no personal income tax, S corporations in the oil and gas business contribute no equivalent tax to the general fund.

Among the primary producers generating revenues for the state general fund are ConocoPhillips, Exxon and Hilcorp. Hilcorp replaced BP (formerly British Petroleum) when it purchased its Alaska assets in 2020. Hilcorp is an S corporation whereas the other primary producers are C corporations, and as such the latter pay corporate income taxes. This flaw must be corrected. Hilcorp should pay its fair share.

I would like to compliment Catherine Rocchi on her recent op-ed in the Anchorage Daily News dated March 28 (“Worried about Alaska’s budget crisis? Fix this obvious tax loophole”) on the inequity associated with the current tax regime for S corps rather than regular corporations. I would encourage the Legislature and the governor to address this inequity as quickly as possible.

Frank Murkowski

Former Alaska governor

Thanks for making job fair a success!

Last Friday afternoon, Homer High, in collaboration with the Homer Marine Trades Association, the Homer Job Center, and the Homer Chamber of Commerce, hosted over 30 local businesses who generously shared their short- and long-term employment opportunities with HHS and Flex students, as well as with interested members of the public. The buzz of hundreds of students engaging with the gathered representatives was an awesome sight and a shining example of community groups coming together to support each other and promote the success of our town. From the 14-year-olds looking for their first job, to the seasoned veterans of their industry looking to hire and inspire the next generation of the workforce, thank you to everyone who participated!

Paul Story

Homer High School counselor