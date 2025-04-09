Letters to the Editor

Ensuring the future of the Homer fire department

The Homer Volunteer Fire Department is critical to our safety, the economic viability of our community and the social fabric of our town. The fire department is a complex organization with a great deal of specialization that has grown and developed over 70 years. This is due to the dedication of hundreds of volunteer men and women over the years and outstanding former leadership. At its meeting on Feb. 10, we, Homer Women of Action, requested that the Homer City Council undertake an evaluation of HVFD. The city council followed up with a work session on March 17, to discuss the HVFD and provided guidance to the city manager in addressing issues raised. Records of both meetings, a copy of our letter to the council, and related testimony are available on the city of Homer website.

We specifically requested an independent, professional evaluation that includes community members and volunteer and paid staff participation to determine the current status and direction of our HVFD services.

Included in this evaluation would be the following:

Ensuring adequate staff and volunteer resources to effectively cover present and future EMS volunteers, supported by paid staff; and

Investigating the unprecedented turnover, disciplinary actions and firing issues, including conducting exit interviews of past and future volunteer and paid staff, to identify ongoing problems and prevent problems we believe create great public safety risks in our community.

We requested that the evaluation process be transparent and that the findings be reported publicly to the city council and the citizens of Homer. We encourage other concerned Homer residents to join us in following and supporting the city council’s action with regard to ensuring the future of HVFD.

Homer Women of Action

Mandate state assessments for all state-funded education programs

I’m glad there’s so much ongoing discussion around educational outcomes in Alaska, but many are missing the point. It’s not about eliminating choice options; everyone agrees that some students are wildly successful in home/correspondence school options and others are a horrible failure — it’s about ensuring all students succeed in whatever option they choose. Without data, anecdotes overshadow real assessment and large groups get missed.

Mandatory assessments would allow for accurate comparison, ensure accountability and targeted support, benefiting all students. Let’s build on success, but without policy change, we’re funding blindly. Contact legislators to mandate state assessments for all state funded education programs so we can make informed investment decisions in educational choices.

Eric Waltenbaugh

Principal, West Homer Elementary

Artist in schools enriches student learning

The ninth to 11th grade students and the staff of Voznesenka School feel very fortunate to have been able to participate in a weeklong Artist in the Schools Program through Bunnell Street Arts Center recently.

Artist Art Koeninger spent the week working with the high school students, teaching various, awesome jewelry-making techniques. Art not only brought his expertise and gentle demeanor, but he also brought many varied books, supplies and tools that are not currently available at the school, and that the students would likely not be exposed to elsewhere.

The students rose to the challenge, and ended up with many new skills, as well as one or more items each, such as rings, hairpins, a jewelry tree, earrings, an ear clip, key chains, silverware, and metal badges. We are delighted that many of their lovely products will be on display throughout April at the Jubilee Youth Art Exhibition.

Huge thank you to Art! This was a great hands-on opportunity for our students and we would also like to thank Artist in Schools sponsor Bunnell Street Arts Center with support from the Alaska Legislature, which funds Alaska State Council on the Arts, thus providing matching support from National Endowment for the Arts, Rasmuson Foundation and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and corporate sponsors, Global Credit Union, Ulmer’s Drug and Hardware, and Kenai Arts Center.

With much appreciation,

Voznesenka School

Represent your constituents

Per the State Legislature website, “Representative Sarah Vance is a dedicated public servant, proudly representing House District 6 … Driven by an unwavering dedication to upholding the Constitution and representing the will of the people.” She is also the first vice chair of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) National Legislative Council. The NACL is committed, among other things, to “promoting universal school choice and championing the right to introduce our young people to the importance of God in their lives — we are doing everything we can to restore the Judeo-Christian foundation of our nation.”

Does Rep. Vance’s affiliation with NACL supercede her oath to uphold the Alaska Constitution and represent her constituents in House District 6? Section 7, Article 1 of the Alaska Constitution states, “The legislature shall by general law establish and maintain a system of public schools open to all children of the State … Schools and institutions so established shall be free from sectarian control. No money shall be paid from public funds for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.”

In the U.S. we all enjoy the constitutional right to practice our religion. Rep. Vance should not use her elected government position to proselytize or stonewall constituents with differing views from her own to advance predetermined goals. If she will not acknowledge her constituents’ support for education funding, perhaps she will consider one of NACL’s sample laws, Water Safety Education Act, which calls for “water safety education courses and swimming lessons that are offered for free or at a reduced price.”

Our coastal community needs an open pool to teach kids to swim. We need a well-funded school that provides our students basic education, support, and extracurricular activities that foster well-rounded, safe, and healthy people — and communities!

Greta Mahowald

Homer

Reinstate a state income tax that is fair

I was pleased to read the Anchorage Daily News story about the recent legislative Anchorage town hall where concerned citizens suggested a solution to the state’s revenue crisis: They demanded to be taxed!

I have been saying that out loud to my local representatives for the past 10 years. I have reminded them that their only real job is to pass a budget. But every year that process is hijacked by the quagmire of Alaska Permanent Fund dividend negotiations. This is not what Jay Hammond envisioned when he signed the PFD into law.

As a 50-year Alaskan resident I’ve enjoyed the marvelous run the PFD has experienced since 1982 in which I, and fellow Alaskans, have personally collected just a little over $45,000 from our oil wealth. But I think we’ve come to expect this windfall every year, and still expect vital services and necessary funding (like State Troopers, education, good-paying jobs and retirement for state employees, etc.), when the budget has been cut, cut, cut and those necessaries have been defunded.

I believe that those who can afford it should pitch in and support it. As in, reinstate a state income tax that is fair to everyone who earns a paycheck in Alaska. Alaskan and Outside workers need pay up, as do corporations. Collect a token amount from those workers who earn under $30,000 a year (pick a fair number). And if this isn’t enough to fund those necessities, then a state sales tax is in order. Maybe all this new revenue will allow the Legislature to get back to the statutory PFD formula.

To summarize what was shouted out in that recent town hall: Legislators, you have the power, where’s the will? Do your jobs.

Jim Lavrakas

Homer

Thank you for supporting OPUS

Homer OPUS would like to thank the City of Homer Grants Committee, the City of Homer Fund and the Homer City Council for their generous support through a grant from the Field of Interest fund, administered by the Homer Foundation. These funds will be used toward our ongoing program expansion and general operating expenses.

Homer OPUS runs a violins-in-the-schools programs at Paul Banks, Fireweed Academy and Chapman School with more than 250 students from kindergarten through 12th grade participating. We also host the weekly after-school Homer Youth String Orchestra Club and Codas ensemble.

Donations like this help us continue to expand our programs and outreach and to prepare out students for performance opportunities like our upcoming Sea of Strings concert on April 10. We believe that broad access to music education changes children’s lives and transforms communities. By providing the youngest members of our community with a chance to create music together and opportunities where diverse families sit side by side to enjoy the collaborative music-making of their children, we feel we are knitting critical community bonds, one musical note at a time.

Christina Whiting, program manager

Homer OPUS