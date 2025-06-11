20 years ago

Under brilliant sunshine, the family and friends of Kate Kuhns gathered on Saturday for the dedication of the Kate Kuhns Aquatic Center, formerly the Homer High School Pool. Kuhns, the daughter of Lary and Bridget Kuhns, died of a brain tumor May 24, 2004. A groundswell of support to name the pool in her honor arose shortly after her death, as community members sought to honor the achievements and the far-reaching impacts of her 22-year-life. Kuhns, who learned to swim at the pool, was well known for her performance with the Kachemak Swim Club and the Mariner varsity team.

— From the issue of June 16, 2005

30 years ago

It seemed like Anchorage resident Steve Bettis had a handle on the Homer Jackpot Halibut derby when he landed a 303.9-pounder last month. But another Anchorage visitor topped that with the 305.4-pounder she landed Saturday. Chris Williams now stands to first in line for the derby jackpot, which officials say could rise as high as $37,000 this year. Williams said she caught the derby leader at a depth of 250 feet about an hour and a half from Homer. She was fishing on the Homer Ocean Charters boat Obsession with skipper Larry Croft. She’d hooked a 20-pounder on her first cast. The big one hit hard on her second.

— From the issue of June 15, 1995