Letters to the Editor

Thank you for supporting efforts toward a hunger-free future

The Anchor Point Food Pantry extends its heartfelt gratitude to the incredible individuals and organizations whose support continues to make our mission possible.

Thanks to the generosity of the Opportunity Fund at the Homer Foundation, we successfully installed a much-needed septic system to serve our kitchen and bathroom — an essential upgrade that allows us to better support our volunteers, recipients, and the greater Anchor Point community. With this vital infrastructure in place, we’ll soon be able to host community gatherings, youth and family programs, and welcome local nonprofits to benefit from this shared resource.

We also thank the Madrone Fund at the Homer Foundation for enabling us to install a natural gas stove and a heater for our food room, along with two tons of food — transformational support that fuels both our facility and our outreach. We extend a grateful thank you to the 100+Women Who Care who added another two tons of food to our shelves, alongside helping us with installing a range hood and sustainability in a variety of areas of our operation.

From Homer to Soldotna to Anchorage, your contributions are helping bring the Anchor Point Food Pantry to life for families, youth, seniors, veterans, and neighbors with disabilities — those who are struggling with high living costs and medical bills and simply need a little help.

Special thanks to the Homer-Kachemak Bay Rotary Club, the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, and Kevin and Courtney Kiel of Kachemak Auto for your unwavering support of our weekend meal pack program for schoolchildren throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

Your kindness embodies the strength of community and inspires us to keep working toward a hunger-free future. Together, we’re making a real and lasting impact.

With deepest appreciation,

Melissa J. Martin, president

Anchor Point Food Pantry