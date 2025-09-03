20 years ago

A summer of record high gas prices has left many Homer halibut charters tightening their belts, according to several charter-owners. As the price at the pump soared throughout the nation, many charter businesses, which consume thousands of gallons per year, struggled with the increased costs. Several owners say they will raise their prices. Some fear the real impact is yet to come. The price of regular unleaded fuel per gallon out at the harbor’s Petro Marine station on Wednesday had increased from about $1.98 in 2004 to $2.68, according to Russell Cooper, the Homer plant manager. The price per gallon of diesel increased from about $1.80 to $2.48, he said.

— From the issue of Sept. 8, 2005

30 years ago

Homer’s Jim Clymer said he felt bad for the charter industry when a southwest gale kept boats in port Friday and Saturday. But he’d just totaled his truck, injured his back and brought his aged in-laws to Homer. So part of him welcomed a storm to improve his chances of winning the Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby. There were no new derby entries during the Labor Day weekend. By the derby’s close at 9 p.m. Monday, the 346.9-pounder Clymer took with Thompson’s Halibut Charters had won the jackpot, $32,134 as of yesterday morning, and expected to climb as new receipts come in.

— From the issue of Sept. 7, 1995