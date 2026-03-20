Kenai refuge to open black bear baiting

A telephoto lens helps capture this photo of a black bear on the Kenai Peninsula while keeping a safe distance. (Photo by C. Canterbury/Kenai National Wildlife Refuge)

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announced in a March 9 press release that they will soon be offering opportunities for individuals to participate in black bear baiting.

According to the release, this year’s application process to obtain a black bear baiting permit will be the same as last year’s. Applications may be filled out at the KNWR headquarters office on Ski Hill Road. As in 2025, a random drawing will be held to determine the order in which bait areas will be selected. The drawing will not be held in person.

To participate in the random drawing, applications must be received prior to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17. The random drawing will commence on Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

Applicants must be available via phone when their name is drawn to select a baiting area. Bait areas will be chosen and permits issued in the order drawn, the release states. After the drawing, all remaining sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Any applicants not reachable when drawn may select from these remaining sites.

Black bear baiting permits are issued for exclusive 1-square-mile areas within the portion of the refuge open to black bear baiting. Permits are issued for the harvest of only black bear over bait.

All bait stations, whether on or off the refuge, must be registered with Alaska Department of

Fish and Game. All hunters must have a valid Alaska hunting license and have completed a State of Alaska approved bear baiting clinic to participate in the drawing and receive a refuge black bear baiting permit.

Archers wishing to take a black bear over bait on the refuge must also have completed a State of Alaska approved bow hunter education course.

For questions or additional information, contact Todd Eskelin at 907-398-9553 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.