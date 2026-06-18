Fire crews battle 50-acre blaze in Sterling

This map shows the location of the Grandview Fire. (Courtesy of DFFP)

A column of smoke rises above Division of Forestry & Fire Protection vehicles in Sterling, Alaska. (Photo courtesy of DFFP)

The Grandview Fire is pictured alongside the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection fuel break. (Photo courtesy of DFFP)

Crews worked late into the night on a fire reported Wednesday evening in Sterling that quickly grew to about 50 acres by 11 p.m.

The Grandview Fire was first reported at 5:30 p.m. June 17 near Swanson River Road and Jacobsen Avenue E. in Sterling, roughly 10 miles east of Soldotna.

The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection (DFFP) initially sized the fire at 5-10 acres, burning in grass, brush, and black spruce, threatening various vehicles and power lines. DFFP quickly dispatched multiple engines and a helicopter conducting bucket work and resquested additional resources including a retardant tanker, two single-engine scoopers, air attack, and the Gannet Glacier Type 2 IA Crew.

DFFP reported at 11 p.m. that a dozer line had been completed along the southern flank of the fire and the northern side had been reinforced with retardant. Although fire activity had decreased, with heat remaining within the interior, resources remained on the scene working late into the night. Operations were scheduled to continue on Thursday to strengthen and secure containment lines.

By 9 p.m., there were 10 engines, two helicopters, two crews, one air attack, two air tankers, and six single-engine scoopers assigned to the incident.

Alaska State Troopers have closed Swanson River Road to non-local traffic at Jacobsen Avenue, and the public is asked to stay clear of the area to give firefighting resources space to work. A Temporary Flight Restriction has been established over the fire area. Flying a drone near an active wildfire is both dangerous and illegal.