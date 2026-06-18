Letters to the editor

Scholarship will help make goals more achievable

I am writing to express my gratitude to the Homer Foundation and the donors behind the LFI Scholarship for their generous support of my education. Receiving this scholarship means a great deal to me and will help me make my goals more achievable as I continue my education at Montana State University pursuing a mechanical engineering degree.

Growing up in Homer taught me the importance of hardwork, community, and giving back. Over the past few years, I have worked to build and operate my own window washing business, through it I have earned valuable experiences in responsibility, communication, and perseverance. As I begin college this fall, this scholarship will help ease financial burdens like tuition, housing, and other educational expenses I can expect.

What makes the LFI Scholarship especially meaningful to me is its focus on determination, character, and goal-setting. Knowing that members of my own community believe in students like me is incredibly motivating and reminds me how fortunate I am to come from a place that provides these kinds of opportunities.

I am deeply thankful to the Homer Foundation and the generous donors who make these opportunities possible.

Your support not only helps students financially, but also encourages us to continue working hard and striving toward our goals. I truly appreciate your investment in my future and the futures of so many students in our community.

Caden Latta

Elks’ support makes student trip possible

On behalf of the fourth‑grade students, teachers and parents of West Homer Elementary, we extend our sincere appreciation to the supporters who made this year’s Outdoor Education trip to the Kachemak Bay Wilderness Lodge possible. We especially acknowledge the $3,500 contribution from Homer’s Elks Lodge #2127, awarded through the Elks National Foundation Community Investment Program Gratitude Grant. This generous support ensured full student participation in this long‑standing educational tradition.

We also wish to apologize for the omission of the Elks Lodge in our original letter to the editor. Their contribution was essential to the success of this year’s program, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to local youth.

The Fourth-Grade Team: Karen Corbell, Kathryn Crowley, Zachary Heilman and 4th Grade students of West Homer Elementary

Mariner Softball sponsors hit it out of the park

Mariner Softball returned to the state tournament for the first time in four years and garnered fourth place with some thrilling games but could not have done it without the support of local businesses and sponsors.

The team thanks our perennial supporters: Homer Foundation-Schroer, KNS, Geragotelis and Fastpitch Funds – Sons of the American Legion, Preventive Dental Services, Coops Coffee, Ulmers, Arno Construction, Beachy Construction, East Road Services, Homer Jeansand many individual donors as well as in-kind support from SpitwSpots, City of Homer, Kachemak Freight Services and AC/DC Electric.

The local sports teams rely heavily on community support and that will be especially true as school budget woes markedly increase the player fees for students, likely leading to an exclusionary “pay-to-play” scenario.

The Icelandic Prevention Model (and Planet Youth Homer) have shown how crucial it is for youth to have after-school activities.

After 22 years of high school coaching, I worry that those most needing the benefit of structured activities will face financial exclusion as businesses themselves face increasing budget woes. It will be incumbent on the community to address these issues in any future planning.

Bill Bell

Homer High Mariners head coach

Scholarship will help to focus on studies

I am grateful to be awarded the Gabriel LeBlanc Memorial Vocational Scholarship. Through this scholarship, I will be able to make my dream of becoming a process technology operator on the North Slope possible. Next year, I am going to attend Kenai Peninsula College. I want to earn an undergraduate welding certification and an associate’s degree in process technology. Having a welding certification will give me more job options in the future. I feel that having both of these skills on my resume will help me find a rewarding job on the North Slope that will allow me to achieve my goal of providing for myself and my future family.

I would not be able to attend college without the help of this scholarship. It will allow me to focus on my studies at Kenai Peninsula College instead of worrying about how to pay for tuition. It will also help me get the training I need to pursue a career in the oil and gas field. Receiving this scholarship has made a major difference in my ability to continue my education and move forward with my career goals.

I am very thankful for the opportunity this scholarship provides, and I appreciate the support from the donors and the scholarship committee for choosing me for this honor. I will work hard to make the most of this opportunity and to represent this scholarship well through my education and future career.

Jack Witten

Hoping to leave a positive impact

I am writing to express how grateful I am to have been awarded the (Mary) Joyce Robinette Memorial Scholarship through the Homer Foundation. I would like to express my value and appreciation in the committee’s choice to assist me in my pursuit of science in college.

In the fall, I will be attending Centenary College of Louisiana. The scholarship I was awarded will go towards my tuition. I am honored to be awarded this scholarship, not only does it significantly assist my financial needs but it also reminds me of the support I have from my community. This support drives me to strive to leave a positive impact and offer support to others in the future.

Homer has, in many ways, made me the person that I am proud to be today. Programs such as the Homer Foundation, and the variety of scholarships available to students in Homer leave a lasting impact. Not only do they show students that they have the trust and support of the community, these awards open up many opportunities. I am beyond thankful to live in a place that offers these things.

I would like to thank all of the committee members, founders, and donors of these scholarships. Their kindness and gracious generosity is cherished, making these opportunities possible. Your contribution is greatly appreciated and I will forever be honored to be a recipient.

Ellen Barrett

Pratt Museum is a historical anchor for region

On behalf of our board of directors, staff, volunteers, and members of the Pratt Museum, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation for their generous grant of $5,000 from the Martha H Briscoe Environmental Science and Conservation Fund and the Opportunity Fund in support of our recent project, Pratt Museum Research Library and Resource Center Modernization Initiative.

For decades, the Research Library at the Pratt Museum has been a treasured space for students, researchers, and neighbors eager to learn more about the Kachemak Bay region. With the Homer Foundation’s support, our staff revitalized the space into an inclusive, accessible modern resource center.

The Pratt Museum is a historical anchor for our region.

Updates to our Research Library secures that legacy, acting as a reliable source of information and a welcoming “third place” where community members can connect over shared history.

The vitality of this institution depends on strong community partnerships. This Quick Response Grant is a part of the network of support that helps us fulfill our mission and sustain our forward momentum. Thank you to the Homer Foundation for your enduring support of the Pratt Museum!

Whitney Harness

Executive Director, Pratt Museum

Appreciation for chair lift

We want to thank the Hospice of Homer for facilitating a much needed chair lift for us.

This was also a huge stoke of luck that Billy and Lizzie Pepper had one so readily available and to our ultimate appreciation, were an immense help in installing it.

This came about due to their generosity & the the Hospice of Homer being so caring and invaluable to our lucky community.

Carole & Jack Hamik

Homer

Support for future educators

I’m writing to express how thankful I am to the Homer Foundation and to the Bill and Liz Johnson Teacher Education Scholarship committee. Their generosity to help fund my education has not gone unnoticed and I feel very fortunate. I am a recent graduate of Homer High School, and I will be pursuing my bachelors in Music Secondary Education at Northern Arizona University this fall.

Receiving this award is important to me because it shows support for future educators. I am so grateful for every teacher I have had, and for what they have all taught me. Ranging from math to music to general life experience, all the knowledge has helped shape my life. By accepting this financial support from the Homer Foundation, I am excited to start my journey in changing kids’ lives as I teach.

Homer is a very unique place to grow up. I moved here when I was young, but instantly noticed the positivity and strong sense of community. As I continue to grow and leave, I am glad this is the place I get to call home. The need for great educators continues to rise with battles over school funding, and scholarships like the Bill and Liz Johnson Teacher Education Scholarship helps set up students like me to make a difference.

I am additionally thankful to all the donors and committee members whose seemingly endless support and generosity makes this possible. I firmly believe that your investments to the kids in Homer and throughout Alaska can change the world. The class of 2026, which I am a part of, is going so many different ways, so many different paths and adventures, and I am deeply grateful to be a recipient and for your support.

Gracie High

Help to pursue path in the field of health care

I am writing to express my deepest gratitude to the Homer Foundation and the scholarship donors for their support of my education. As a recent graduate of Homer High School, I am deeply honored to have been awarded this scholarship to pursue my academic path in the field of healthcare.

This scholarship helps a lot for both me and my family. It helps alleviate the financial of attending college and allows me to focus more fully on my studies and career aspirations.

Beyond the financial assistance, this award has also instilled in me the confidence and motivation to continue striving toward my future goals.

Throughout my high school years, I was an active member of the varsity soccer team, community service, and school activities. These experiences taught me the values of leadership, teamwork, and dedication to the community.

I will carry these lessons with me as I continue my academic journey and, eventually, work within the healthcare sector—helping patients and serving the community.

I am profoundly grateful to the donors and to Homer Foundation who helped make scholarships like this a reality. Your generosity has created opportunities for students like me to achieve our goals and make a positive impact in the future.

Tung Tran

Scholarship will help continue to serve hometown

I am writing to express my sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation and the Healthcare Providers Scholarship Committee for their generous support of my education. This scholarship has made a meaningful contribution toward my pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

I was born and raised in Homer and delivered at South Peninsula Hospital. Who would have imagined that 43 years later I would return to Homer to pursue a nursing career at the very place where my life began?

I was shaped by this town’s supportive community, breathtaking wilderness, and the resilience and grit that only an Alaskan fishing town can instill. After graduating from nursing school, I plan to continue serving my community by working as a nurse at South Peninsula Hospital.

Scholarships like this one help ensure that students like me can gain the knowledge and skills needed to meet the growing healthcare demands of Alaska, particularly in rural and isolated communities where access to healthcare resources can be limited. By investing in local students, you are helping to strengthen the future of healthcare across our state.

This scholarship has significantly eased the financial burden of my education, allowing me to remain focused on my studies while completing the demanding second year of nursing school.

I feel deeply honored and incredibly grateful to the donors and committee members whose generosity made this opportunity possible.

Receiving this scholarship is a powerful reminder that my community believes in my goals and supports my efforts to enter the healthcare profession.

Your investment in students’ futures strengthens our entire community, and I am thankful and humbled to be one of this year’s recipients.

Jen Hankins

Scholarship is a generous reminder of all the help

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation through the Tim Roof Fund for contributing to my education. I am deeply honored and grateful to be selected as a recipient of one of this year’s Beluga Tail non-fiction writing scholarships.

As a Homer High School graduate passionate about writing, this scholarship is a generous reminder of the people and the place that have supported me along the way and will continue to support me in my post-secondary education.

As a lifelong Homer resident, I’ve been involved in Homer’s arts nearly all of my life and recently found a passion for non-fiction writing while reporting at KBBI. As a student, I specifically reported on youth activities at Homer High School.

I fell in love with reporting because it allowed me to share student voices and stories with the greater community, something that I think is extremely important, especially in our tight-knit town.

Next year, I will attend Yale University, where I intend to continue my involvement in non-fiction writing through local journalism and participation in the school newspaper.

The Beluga Tail non-fiction writing scholarship will both contribute to my education and remind me of the warmth of the community that I am proud to have been raised in and hope to return to one day.

Scholarships like these are invaluable to us students, and are part of what makes Homer such an amazing place.

Thank you again for your support, Homer Foundation.

Marina Co