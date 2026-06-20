Agreement guarantees preservation of Homer wetlands

City manager Melissa Jacobsen, landowner Mike Kennedy, Kachemak Heritage Land Trust Stewardship manager Amanda Kelly and community development director Julie Engebretsen complete the acquisition that will provide permanent protection of 26.5 acres in Homer’s Beluga Wetlands. (Courtesy Kachemak Heritage Land Trust)

Several moose feed in the wetlands of upper Beluga Lake in 2021 as seen from the Homer Airport viewing platform at the end of FAA Road. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News file photo)

A pristine piece of Homer habitat will be preserved in perpetuity, while ensuring the protection of the community’s water quality and reducing the risk of coastal erosion and impacts of extreme weather events.

The City of Homer announced the completed purchase of 26.5 acres in the Beluga Wetlands, in partnership with the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (KBNERR) and Kachemak Heritage Land Trust (KHLT).

This marks the first completed acquisition in the city’s “Sponge” peatland project — an effort to strengthen community resilience by conserving the wetlands that naturally absorb and manage stormwater.

“By protecting these wetlands, we are investing in a natural system that safeguards our community from flooding while also preserving the health of Kachemak Bay for generations to come,” said KHLT executive director Marie McCarty.

The newly protected property, purchased from longtime Homer resident Mike Kennedy, functions as a natural sponge — absorbing, slowing, and filtering stormwater before it reaches Kachemak Bay. These wetlands play a critical role in protecting water quality, reducing coastal erosion, and buffering the impacts of increasingly intense rain and snowmelt events.

Funded through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Habitat Protection and Restoration Fund and awarded to KBNERR at the University of Alaska, this project represents a major step forward in implementing stormwater management priorities identified by the City of Homer.

“With funding from NOAA, we will add permanently to the undisturbed natural landscape and let this land be as it was intended: as a water sponge,” said Kennedy, the former owner of the 26.5-acre property.

“The terms of the deed specify that the City of Homer will not develop or sell this piece of property and instead, they will preserve it as a wetland sponge, in perpetuity. This land borders protected moose habitat and is used by many critters who will continue to use it without being pushed out by development.”

The broader goal of the Sponge project is to acquire and permanently protect key peatland and wetland areas within Homer city limits under public ownership. Additional acquisitions are planned.

“The city is pleased to work with the Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve to preserve moose habitat in Homer and support the long-term health of the area’s natural landscape,” said Homer city manager Melissa Jacobson.

Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve manager Katherine Schake credited community collaboration and multi-agency support to protect wetlands for securing the grant to pass through funds to the City of Homer “to purchase this and other properties; bringing federal dollars to Homer for supporting coastal livelihoods.”

McCarty expressed appreciation to the seller for his commitment to conservation. “We are deeply grateful to Mike Kennedy for his patience and partnership throughout this process. His willingness to work with us over several years made it possible to permanently protect this important piece of Homer’s landscape.”

For more than a decade, KBNERR has led research and community outreach focused on the importance of wetlands in coastal Alaska. As part of its efforts, the City of Homer explored a green stormwater infrastructure concept for peatlands surrounding Kachemak Drive that would utilize intact wetlands to naturally receive and filter stormwater, while KBNERR has contributed baseline vegetation data and a community-informed monitoring framework for peatlands across the Kenai Lowlands.

As a community-based land trust, KHLT works with willing landowners, partners, and public agencies to conserve lands that protect clean water, wildlife habitat, and the character of the Kenai Peninsula. KHLT played a key role in facilitating the transaction for this project, helping navigate negotiations, secure funding pathways, and ensure the property will be permanently protected with conservation deed restrictions.

Beyond their role in erosion mitigation, the Beluga Wetlands provide essential habitat for wildlife. In winter, moose rely on these lowland areas for forage and shelter during deep snow conditions. The newly protected parcel lies near lands conserved by Kachemak Moose Habitat Inc., reinforcing a growing network of protected habitat critical to the region’s moose population.