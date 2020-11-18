20 years ago

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a $1 lease allowing the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club to put in ski trails and a possible parking lot on borough land on the Sterling Highway near Baycrest Hill. The new trailhead provides alternate access to the Roger’s Loop trailhead that could be corked off by a new 160-acre subdivision. The Baycrest trailhead also would provide an alternate location closer to parking for the start of ski races.

— From the issue of Nov. 23, 2000

30 years ago

The Homer City Council voted unanimously not to recognize the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in its attempt to organize city employees. The employees had voted to organize with the IBEW, but the council cited a 1973 resolution rejecting any recognition of a union by city employees. The 1973 resolution was based on an option granted by the Alaska Legislature which permitted municipalities to exempt themselves from the Public Employment Relations Act. Homer City Manager C.E. Swackhammer said the city would file an objection to the IBEW’s organizing petition. The IBEW warned it might sue the city.

— From the issue of Nov. 22, 1990

50 years ago

The issue from Nov. 19, 1970, is missing from the Homer News archives.