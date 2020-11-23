Arts in brief

Tracy Hansen’s painting is part of an exhibit of her palette-knife works showing at the Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery from Friday, Nov. 27 to Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the gallery in Homer, Alaska. (Photo courtesy Ptarmigan Arts)

Five-day exhibit at Ptarmigan Arts

The Back Room Gallery of Ptarmigan Arts will hold a five-day show of Tracy Hansen’s paintings when it reopens on Friday.

The show continues through Dec. 1. Hansen moved to Homer from Idaho 10 years ago. Before focusing on paintings, she made furniture and signs out of reclaimed wood. She said that art helps her to express herself and show others how she feels about the world.

Hansen works in acrylic paint for its ease of movement and ability to paint quickly. More recently she has begun to paint using a palette knife, something that allows her to be free with her motions.

“With each layer I am more excited about what the painting will become,” she said in a press release from Ptarmigan Arts.

The gallery will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Nov. 27 through the end of the year.