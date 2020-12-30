20 years ago

A week of heavy rain clogged culverts with debris and caused local flooding, closing some roads. About 2.5 inches of rainfall were recorded at the Homer Airport. The biggest road closure happened at East End Road between Spencer Drive and Bear Creek Drive on Friday, Dec. 29, 2000, shutting it down for four hours until it could be opened for emergency equipment. The area wasn’t completely opened until the next morning. Waterman Drive at Mile 2.5 East End Road also had clogged culverts which could have wiped out the road if not for quick action by a contractor.

Public Works employees also found a bowling bowl clogging one culvert.

“Public Works picked up the spare,” said Public Works Director Carey Meyer.

— From the issue of Jan. 4, 2001

30 years ago

Homer Mayor Harry Gregoire vetoed a property tax increase and several expenditures added to the city budget in last-minute debates. Gregoire said he thought it was unfair to citizens to bring in the property tax increase at the last minute and not giving them time to say anything about it. The Homer City Council raised property taxes by a half mill.

— From the issue of Jan. 3, 1991

50 years ago

Preparations started for the Homer Winter Carnival. Carnival queens had already started selling tickets. Three snowmachine races were announced for younger people as well as adult races. Many more exciting events were planned.

— From the issue of Dec. 31, 1970