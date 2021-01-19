Arts in brief

KBBI/Bunnell Arts by Air concerts continue

The Bunnell Arts by Air radio series features Homer-area musicians in all genres and is co-produced by Bunnell Street Arts Center and KBBI. Funding comes from a Coronavirus Relief grant from the Alaska Community Foundation to support local artists and musicians and celebrate our community. At 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Yngvil Guttu performs. A Norwegian born multi-instrumental musician and composer ,Yngvil has lived in Alaska for 16 years. Since settling here she has issued three solo album and played on countless others. She is also the musical director for The Lullaby Project.At 7 p.m. Saturday, Quinn Christopherson performs. Christopherson is an Ahtna Athabaskan and Iñupiaq songwriter who was born, raised and based in Anchorage. The series is broadcast on KBBI 890 AM radio.

McNeil Canyon Elementary to hold virtual gallery walk

McNeil Canyon Elementary School will hold a Virtual Gallery Walk on Feb. 15. At the beginning of February, kindergarten through sixth grade students dive into a two-week immersion in the art of acrylics with Homer artist Sharlene Cline. Students will be painting scenes, creatures and objects from our own Kachemak Bay. Join in celebrating the learning and creativity of the students by attending a virtual gallery walk available through the school’s website at https://kpbsd.org/schools/mcneil-canyon/ starting Feb. 15.

Arts Council seeks art on theme of wellness

For a show in March, Homer Council on the Arts will explore wellness through art, and how art can facilitate wellness in us as individuals, families, a community and across the southern Kenai Peninsula. Have you experienced trauma and loss? Do you carry the experience of trauma from long ago? Trauma comes in many forms, and there are no easy solutions to move past it. The loss of a loved one, generational trauma, acute and ongoing impacts of the pandemic, and systemic injustice are just some of the challenges surrounding us today.

Art can be an important tool to work through trauma and grief and move toward a place of increased resilience. Homer Council on the Arts invites artists to be part of a new community exhibit. The exhibit will be hung in HCOA’s gallery and viewable online. Works in all media (visual art, digital media, literary, performance recording) are encouraged. For more information on how to enter, visit www.homerart.org. The exhibit opens on First Friday, March 5, with a virtual or hybrid reception. Other events will be held, including an Art as Therapy workshop, and a closing celebration.