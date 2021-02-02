Arts in brief

Bunnell Artist in Residence starts next week

Bunnell Street Arts Center’s next Artist in Residence is Nina Elder. Elder will hold a Second Friday artist talk from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 12 via Zoom. To register, visit www.bunnellarts.org/nina-elder-exhibit-and-artist-in-residence-february. Elder invites people to contribute to her project, “It Will Not Be The Same, But It Might Be Beautiful.” The project seeks to find beauty in what is broken. The videos and drawings in the exhibition will focus on puzzlestone, rocks that have been shattered by rapid temperature shifts and glacial retreat.

While in residence, Elder also will be making drawings based on objects that have been transformed by the ocean. She is especially interested in ropes, riggings, and cordage – things that humans depend on in a coastal lifestyle, and that eventually fray. From Feb. 9-20, Elder invites people to bring found, worn objects from the ocean. Call or text her at 575-779-8121 to schedule a COVID-safe item drop-off. She will photograph, draw and write a lyrical essay about the tattered beach findings brought to her by the Homer Community. On Feb. 25 Elder will hold a closing talk about fraying objects, “Art in the Anthropocene,” and the work created during her residency.

Wild Postcard Project seeks art entries

The Wild Postcard Project and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center present a nature-themed art competition for Alaska youth artists to showcase the biodiversity of Alaska. Young artists ages 5 to 18 are invited to create and enter art that depicts Alaska biodiversity (any living creature – or creatures – and plant life found here). Art can feature a single organism or two, or even an entire landscape. The focus is on Alaska biodiversity to increase the awareness of the beautiful wildlife found here.

Ten winning entrants will have their artwork turned into postcards that can be sent around the globe. Additional prizes will be awarded by the Alaskan Wildlife Conservation Center. The Wild Postcard Project first launched in Ireland in 2016 and since then has held competitions in the Philippines (2017), Madagascar (2018), Canada (2018) and Ireland (2019), with thousands of entries received and the winning artworks displayed on its website and sent as postcards around the world. Entries can be submitted via an online form at www.wildpostcardproject.com until Feb. 28.

The Alaskan Wild Postcard Team consists of University of Alaska Fairbanks grad students Josianne Haag and Emily Ortega. The Wild Postcard Project initiative was conceived in Dublin by Dr. Angela Stevenson and Dr Eileen Diskin, who merged their love for science and art to create a unique approach of spreading awareness of biodiversity around the world, through postcards. These postcards are available for sale online; the initiative is a social enterprise and uses all sales to help fund future competitions.