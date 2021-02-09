Arts in brief

A window display at a shop in Paris as seen on May 3, 2016. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Wild Postcard Project seeks art entries

The Wild Postcard Project and the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center present a nature-themed art competition for Alaska youth artists to showcase the biodiversity of Alaska. Young artists ages 5 to 18 are invited to create and enter art that depicts Alaska biodiversity (any living creature – or creatures – and plant life found here). Art can feature a single organism or two, or even an entire landscape. The focus is on Alaska biodiversity to increase the awareness of the beautiful wildlife found here.

Ten winning entrants will have their artwork turned into postcards that can be sent around the globe. Additional prizes will be awarded by the Alaskan Wildlife Conservation Center. The Wild Postcard Project first launched in Ireland in 2016 and since then has held competitions in the Philippines (2017), Madagascar (2018), Canada (2018) and Ireland (2019), with thousands of entries received and the winning artworks displayed on its website and sent as postcards around the world. Entries can be submitted via an online form at www.wildpostcardproject.com until Feb. 28.

The Alaskan Wild Postcard Team consists of University of Alaska Fairbanks grad students Josianne Haag and Emily Ortega. The Wild Postcard Project initiative was conceived in Dublin by Dr. Angela Stevenson and Dr Eileen Diskin, who merged their love for science and art to create a unique approach of spreading awareness of biodiversity around the world, through postcards. These postcards are available for sale online; the initiative is a social enterprise and uses all sales to help fund future competitions.

Artist offers crash course in painting

Homer artist David Pettibone offers a series of three-day, interactive crash courses in painting taught remotely. Topics will include a beginning crash course, a course on color, and several others including portraiture, plein air and composition. Designed for those seeking to develop their skill level, these workshops are full of useful information and exercises for beginning to advanced painters.

With each workshop, students will receive more than six hours of live demonstration, lecture, discussion, question-and-answer time, multiple instructional videos with unlimited access, image resources, an informational packet and the option of participating in a private, Facebook group for the class, dedicated to providing feedback and promoting discussion on class topics. The Beginning Painting Crash Course is from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 13, 20 and 27 with a $200 fee. Enroll at https://davidpettibone.com/product/pay-for-an-online-class. To preview, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMSU-hJ4-kY (no audio) or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Hv1LM0MQi0.

This course covers the basics like supplies, value structure, perspective, composition and color. Students are introduced to a painting exercise developed by Charles Hawthorne, the famous 20th century American painter and instructor. Hawthorne is credited with developing a teaching approach based on the philosophy and techniques of the Impressionists.

The class touches on the history of colors that are or have been available to the artist, everything from oxidized lead to ground up mummies. Students will be introduced to different color palettes (color combinations), one that is based off of the same colors utilized by painters from the 15th to the 19th century and one that is specifically designed to give the subjects in your painting a sense of depth and volume. The class demos for this workshop will be in oil. Some of the supplies discussed will pertain only to oil painting. However the major themes are relevant for all painting mediums. Acrylic, watercolor and gouache painters welcome. Though it is not necessary, it is recommended that students begin with this crash course before moving on to future three-day workshops.

Pettibone received his bachelor of fine arts from the Rhode Island School of Design and his master of fine arts from the New York Academy of Art. He has been teaching representational painting and drawing in an academic setting over the past decade both in New York and Alaska.

Adaptation and Innovation grants offered

The Alaska State Council on the Arts in partnership with Rasmuson Foundation has developed the Adaptation and Innovation Grant. This new program is for Alaska organizations, individuals, and agencies to adapt and innovate during this time of instability. The Adaptation and Innovation Grant has three different tiers: Adaptation and Innovation in Schools (up to $1,000), Adaptation and Innovation for Individuals and Organizations (up to $2,000), and the Adaptation and Innovation for Arts and Culture Organizations (up to $10,000). The purpose of this granting strategy is to support efforts to rebuild, connect with the community, and to positively impact Alaskan lives across the state in and through the arts and cultures of our state.

Eligible Applicants are:

• Any public or nonprofit school in Alaska.

• Nonprofit organizations engaged in artistic practice in your community.

• Nonprofit organizations for which all or a significant portion of the mission is met through art practice, arts engagement, arts education, and/or arts commerce.

• Individuals 21 years of age or older and resident of Alaska.

For each of the following categories of Adaptation and Innovation grants, deadlines are ongoing on a rolling basis and applications must be submitted and complete no fewer than 30 days prior to the planned activity.

Interested applicants can find more information and paper applications at https://arts.alaska.gov/adaptation-and-innovation-grant-program.

Apply online at https://artsalaska.submittable.com/submit/178746/adaptation-and-innovation-grant-program. For more information, email asca.grants@alaska.gov.