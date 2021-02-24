20 years ago

How would the Kenai Peninsula Borough manage grazing leases inherited from the state? That’s an issue Leo Rollins ran into when he went to the borough to renew a lease on a 2,600-acre parcel near Ninilchik Dome that he took over in 1975. The borough said he couldn’t renew it.

Borough assembly member Milli Martin said there are liability issues for the borough that the state didn’t have. To continue the lease, the borough would have to classify the land for agricultural use, terminate the old lease and come up with a new system. Martin said the lease plan had to be in accordance with borough ordinances. Martin said she favored renewing the leases for agriculatural purposes.

— From the issue of March 1, 2001

30 years ago

In a 4-2 vote, the Homer City Council rejected the appointment of conservationist Sally Kabisch as Homer’s representative to the Prince William Sound Citizen’s Advisory Council. Council member Brian Sweiven said he was disturbed that Kabisch’s resume showed no professional experience outside her 12 years as a lobbyist and administrator for the Sierra Club, which Sweiven described as “a very environmentally impacted group.” Council member Mike McHone agreed, although he said he had never heard of the advisory council. Set up after the Exxon Valdez oil spill, the advisory council oversees oil transportation in Prince William Sound.

Mayor Harry Gregoire appointed Kabishch, with the city council reviewing. Gregoire jokingly asked the council if it would like to develop a list of taboo organizations which would bar someone from appointment.

— From the issue of Feb. 28, 1991

50 years ago

The issue of Feb. 25, 1971, is missing from the Homer News archives.