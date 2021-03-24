20 years ago

An incident at Homer High School involving a student expelled for making repeated violent threats prompted the Homer Police Department to write Rep. Drew Scalzi about changes to laws regarding school-related threats. When police searched the boy’s home, they found he had access to a military-style assault weapon and ammunition. Police said they didn’t think the boy intended to harm anyone with the weapon.

School administrators said they were more aware and strict regarding violent threats, but that doesn’t mean threats have increased. According to statistics then, reports of violence by students actually were less. Police wanted a change in state law that then required a charge of terroristic threatening to mean the victim was aware of the threat.

— From the issue of March 29, 2001

30 years ago

Alaska State Troopers charged a 21-year-old Homer man, Marten Baxter, with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Rae Baxter, 61, at the victim’s McDonald Spit home. A fluke of atmospheric conditions caused a phone call the son made to a friend to be picked up by people monitoring marine radios and police scanners.

“It came in loud and clear over the police radio,” said Trooper Sgt. Gene Belden.

Troopers alleged that Marten Baxter discussed the death in the phone call. Locals flooded Homer Police dispatch to report what they heard. Seldovia Police Chief Andy Anderson said it didn’t take long for Seldovia Police to figure out the location of the call. Anderson said police found Rae Baxter’s body about 100 feet from his McDonald Spit cabin.

— From the issue of March 28, 1991

50 years ago

The issue of March 25, 1971, is missing from the Homer News archives.