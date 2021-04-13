Arts in brief

The Jubilee youth art show opened on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Homer Council on the Arts in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

April is ‘youth in the arts’ month at HCOA

The creativity of artists from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade can be seen in the Homer Council On the Arts’ Jubilee exhibit on display in HCOA’s gallery during the month of April. The curtain went up on the color-filled exhibit at the April 2 First Friday reception, but the exhibit continues through the month. Traditional 2-D art forms, ceramics, piano performances, windsocks and more can be viewed Monday through Friday, 1-5 p.m., and on Sunday, April 18, from 2-4 p.m.

But wait, there’s more. HCOA is encouraging the artistic endeavors of Homer-area students in grades 6-11 by offering scholarships to be applied exclusively to arts lessons either at summer programs or through private lessons from local teachers. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. April 23. Applicants are responsible for completing their own applications and must be available for an after-school interview April 2 or 27. Decisions will be announced April 30. For more information or assistance, call 907-235-4288.