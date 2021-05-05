First Friday art exhibit openings
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021
As more Alaskans get vaccinated for COVID-19, local galleries are reopening cautiously. The Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival opens today, so it’s no accident that many shows feature birds or wildlife.
Topping the list is the festival’s Art and Adventure Auction now on exhibit at The Bagel Shop on East End Road. See shorebird artist Oceana Wills’ painting of ruddy turnstones that was used for the festival guide cover, poster and clothing apparel. The show also includes the 6-inch-by-6-inch show of shorebird art, available by sale through an online auction.
Other artists painting birds as subjects include Dan Coe, showing at the Art Shop Gallery, and E.M. Remme at Grace Ridge Brewery. The Homer Council on the Art invited artists to contribute to “Maritime Art of Kachemak and Bristol Bays.” Kim Schuster considers marine life for her assembled wood sculptures at Ptarmigan Arts.
A special treat is the Window Walk at Paul Bank Elementary School. In lieu of its annual Arts Extravaganza, student artists have displayed art in the front windows of the school. The exhibit runs through Sunday, May 9.
Art Shop Gallery
202 W. Pioneer Ave.
Celebrating Shorebirds, by Dan Coe
5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception
Homer artist Dan Coe shows two new original acrylics painted on wood that represent bird habitat and diversity.
The Bagel Shop
3745 East End Road
Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival Art Show by Oceana Wills and other artists
Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival featured artist Oceanna Wills shows her work as well. Also shown are 6-inch-by-6-inch shorebird art from other artists and items in the festival’s Art and Adventure Auction.
Bunnell Street Arts Center
106 W. Bunnell Ave.
Paintings by Gail Priday and ceramic art by Jeff Szarzi
6 p.m., First Friday virtual tour and artists’ talk via Zoom
Of her work, Gail Priday writes, “I am especially interested in the features of the northern forest that might be overlooked if I were to move through too quickly.”
Homer ceramic artist Jeff Szarzi writes of his work, “ My pottery is for use in the home and is inspired by nature. My love for the natural world was sparked in my adolescence working at a local Michigan nature preserve.”
Fireweed Gallery
475 E. Pioneer Ave.
Kachemak Bay Watercolor Society show
Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Fireweed Gallery hosts the annual Kachemak Bay Watercolor Society show of new work by member artists.
Grace Ridge Brewery
3388 B. Street off Ocean Drive
New work by E.M. Remme
5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception
Anchorage artist E.M. Remme is an abstract oil painter from Anchorage, Alaska. For this exhibit, her work celebrates sandhill cranes.
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave.
Maritime Art of Kachemak and Bristol Bays
5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception
There is a a First Friday opening, but COVID-19 safety measures remain in place: no refreshments, face masks required and limited capacity.
Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery
471 E. Pioneer Ave.
Pop-up show by Kim Schuster
First Friday reception 5-8 p.m.; on display 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Homer artist Kim Schuster holds a two-day pop-up show of her intricate assembled wood sculptures .
Pratt Museum
3779 Bartlett St.
Finding Home in Homer
4-6 p.m. First Friday
The Pratt Museum holds a reception for its new show, Finding Home in Homer,.
Paul Banks Elementary School
1340 East End Road
Window Walk show
Through Sunday, May 9
In lieu of its annual Art Extravaganza, Paul Banks Elementary has a student art show, its Window Walk. The show is an outside window walk along the front windows of the school. Each student from Pre-K to second grade has art displayed and some students have artist statements with their art. Please visit after 2:30 p.m. after school hours on Thursday and Friday.