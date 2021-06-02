First Friday art exhibit openings

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Sharlyn Young’s “de Morte” is part of her show, “Lines in Focus,” opening Friday, June 6, 2021, at the Homer Council on the Arts in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

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Cautiously and carefully, June’s First Friday marks a real first: an evening when all galleries in town hold in-person receptions. Some galleries like Bunnell Street Arts Center and the Pratt Museum have face masks and other restrictions.

The work this month includes everything from the natural to the whimsical.

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

Dynamic Alaska, origianal acrylic art by Theresa Gonzalez

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Of “Dynamic Alaska,” artist Theresa Gonzalez’ new show, the gallery writes, “Theresa creates her art to share these wild encounters in a way that expresses their dynamic movement, vivid colors, and inherent emotion.”

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

Joint show by Antoinette Walker and Carla Potter

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception, with 6 p.m. artists talk

For this First Friday, Bunnell Street Arts Center holds a live reception with COVID-19 restrictions. Visitors are required to wear face masks indoors, with limited capacity of 50% or 30 people. Overflow is on the porch. The artist talks can be view ed on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube; see www.bunnellarts.org for links.

Of her work, Antoinette Walker writes, “My creativity and life stories are expressed with coastal marine themes that capture the wild beauty of my home, Alaska.”

Fireweed Gallery

475 E. Pioneer Ave.

New work by Holly Shirk

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Fireweed Gallery presents the whimsical and fun Alaska inspired artwork of Holly Shirk. Shirk’s medium is colored pencil and ink. She derives inspiration from the natural world around her.

Grace Ridge Brewery

3388 B. Street off Ocean Drive

New work by Jenna Gerrety

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Jenna Gerrety is a born and raised Alaska artist who graduated from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2017 with a bachelor of fine arts. Of her work, she writes, “As an artist I am inspired by the push and pull of Man and Nature, and how that affects our cycles of regeneration.”

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

New work by Sharlyn Young

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Sharlyn Young uses intricate designs and vibrant color to show texture, movement, and feeling..

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

Scholarship fund sale and exhibit

Extended First Friday hours from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Ptarmigan Arts does not have a new exhibit or First Friday reception, but it still has art and other items on sale for its scholarship fund.

Pratt Museum

3779 Bartlett St.

Microbial Worlds

Opening reception, 4-6 p.m.; artist talk, 5:15 p.m.

Peer through the lens of the arts to discover the hidden world of microscopic organisms at Microbial Worlds: A Collaborative Arts-Humanities-Science Exhibit running June 4-Sept. 25. Fourteen artists and writers magnify the microbiome in this collaborative exhibit sponsored by the Fairbanks-based arts- humanities-science consortium, In a Time of Change.

The exhibit includes original art works and writings by Alaska artists Susan Campbell, Annie Duffy, Nancy Hausle- Johnson, Jessie Hedden, Eric Henderson, Mariah Henderson, Margo Klass, Debbie Clarke Moderow, Jennifer Moss, Ree Nancarrow, Gail Priday, and Sara Tabbert, as well as San Diego artist Charlotte Bird and Brooklyn artist Stephanie Rae Dixon. Mary Beth Leigh, a professor of microbiology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, directed the project.

Leigh will give an introductory talk from 5:15-5:45 p.m. Additional artist talks, literary readings and panel discussions will be held virtually while the exhibit is on display over the duration of the exhibit.