Homer Farmers Market: See what inspires you

It rained on opening weekend, and yet people streamed into the Homer Farmers Market. Last weekend it was beautiful, and of course, people still streamed into the Market. It has been a buzz, even this early in the season.

But that’s because our community shines at the Market. It’s inspirational. When I see all the greens, veggies like turnips or bok choy, all the herbs and chives, I just yearn to chew on all that freshness. But then when I see all the sturdy, thick leaves of the starts that I could grow myself, I can’t help but want to take them home to continue that freshness at home.

Even at the end of the Market day, moments before the closing bell, I saw a friend running around trying to find yet another box to carry away more starts as she excitedly picked which luscious plants were going into her new high tunnel. I totally understood.

What inspires you? Is it how Dan and Luba can up their colored carrots separately in jars of red, yellow and orange? Is it the newest variety of ice cream flavor at Udder Delights? Is it Julie’s piroshkis at the Sweet & Savory booth? Or is it the different kinds of fermented veggies at the Wild Wellness booth (like that El Salvadoran “cortido” with cabbage, carrots, onions and jalapeños)? Or maybe a nettle honey cake from the Fika coffee booth?

There is something for everyone. Whether it is pottery or fresh salsa, popcorn or honey, there is always another booth a bit further down to entice you.

The latest novelty at the Market is actually for preparing food rather than growing it. Wilson’s Proper Edge is the local mobile sharpening service. He backs his truck right up to the Market and will sharpen your knives, scissors, ulus, axes chisels and more, right there at the Market. Just remember to bring your favorite dull edge down with you so you can bring them back to their potential.

So head on down to Ocean Drive for the Homer Farmers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and see what inspires you.

Kyra Wagner is the coordinator of Sustainable Homer and the Homer Farmers Market’s biggest fan.