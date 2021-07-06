Arts organizations return with live performances

The Yale Whiffenpoofs will perform at 1 p.m. today at the Boathouse Pavilion on the Homer Spit. A workshop will follow at 5 p.m. at the Homer Council on the Arts.

Jessica Williams, left, as Patsy Cline, and Maggie Quarton, right, as Louise Seger rehearse for the upcoming Pier One Theatre production of “Always, Patsy Cline” in the Pratt Museum & Park. (Photo courtesy of Pier One Theatre_

Showing their mettle after a dark season last year of no or highly restricted live performances, Homer’s arts and cultural associations bounce back this month with music and theater.

At 1 p.m. today at the Boat House Pavilion on the Homer Spit, the Homer Council on the Arts presents a free concert with the Yale Whiffenpoofs. A workshop follows at 5 p.m.

Starting next weekend, Pier One Theatre opens its season with “Always, Patsy Cline,” performed outdoors in collaboration with the Pratt Museum & Park.

Also next weekend, Bunnell Street Arts Center holds concerts with Wild Shore New Music and Corvus on July 15 with Back Porch Music and Pizza.

Pier One’s performances won’t be in the intimate red theater building on the Homer Spit, but instead will be in a 100-seat outdoor amphitheater on the grounds of the Pratt Museum & Park. All performances are weather dependent and will be postponed in the event of heavy rain.

“It will be a full production just like normal, except that we will be outside,” said Pier One Executive Director Jennifer Norton.

The season starts with a two-woman show, “Always, Patsy Cline,” that tells the story of singer Patsy Cline as told through her friendship with fan Louise Seger. Seger met Cline in a Texas club in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death in a plane crash.

“We’re looking to create a bar-like, honky-tonk feeling with tables and chairs,” Norton said. “You’ll wander in the woods and come across a honky-tonk space.”

A special performance of “Always, Patsy Cline” will be held on July 23 for the Pratt’s Ritz Garden Party, a gala fundraiser.

Later this month, Pier One moves to another outdoor space, the gardens of Bear Creek Winery, for “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” Created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company, the three-person ensemble compresses all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays into 97 minutes.

This summer isn’t the first time Pier One has done theater outdoors, but an entire season will be an experiment, Norton said.

“We’re really excited about it,” she said. “… Some people are apprehensive about theater outside, but I really love it. It’s going to feel magical to the performers and the audience.”

Norton said she hopes the outdoor venue will help people make their own adjustments as far as COVID-19 safety.

“Because we are in an outdoor space, there aren’t any walls confining us,” she said. “People who want a little more distance will have that opportunity to spread out and hopefully be more comfortable attending.”

Bunnell’s Wild Shore New Music and Corvus visit coincides with the Homer Peony Celebration next weekend. On July 15, the group performs on the back porch of the gallery and then indoors the next night, July 16, for a live, simultaneous broadcast on KBBI.

“They’re really doing a broad range of colorful, contemporary chamber music,” said Bunnell Artistic Director Asia Freeman. “It should be fun — a lot of new music.”

Pier One Theatre

Tickets are available at the Homer Bookstore and the Pier One Theatre Office (above the bookstore). For information and reservations, call 907-226-2287.

“Always, Patsy Cline”

Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley — based on a true story

• 7 p.m., July 15-18 and July 22 and 24

Pratt Museum & Park; $22 per person with discounts

• 5-9 p.m. July 23, Pratt Museum and Park Ritz Garden Party

$125 per person

Directed by Kyle Schneider; assisted by Linda Ellsworth

Starring Jessica Williams and Margaret Quarton

“Always…Patsy Cline,” written and originally directed by Ted Swindley and filled with the music of Patsy Cline, is the real life story of her friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”

• 7 p.m., Aug. 6-8, and 12-14

By Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield

At the Bear Creek Winery; $22 per person with discounts

Directed by Jessica Golden

All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap people in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” was London’s longest-running comedy.

“The Unpredictable Times”

• 7 p.m., Aug. 20, 21, 22, and 26, 27, 28

At the Pratt Museum & Park; $22 per person with discounts

By Kevin Ray Johnson

Directed by Kevin Ray Johnson; assisted by Val Sheppard

With guest performer Rachael Henry Johnson as Samantha

Brandon and Nicole, along with Jake, Samantha and Carl, are five childhood friends who grew up in Champlin, Minnesota, and are coming home after graduating college. They are hoping for the summer of their lives before they go out and face the so-called “Real World.” During the summer, they will face unresolved issues from the past and present that will truly question whether their friendship that was developed from childhood is truly worth saving now as “adults.”

Homer Council on the Arts

The Yale Whiffenpoofs

• 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Boat House Pavilion on the Spit

Free.

Every year, 14 senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate acappella group. Their characteristic white tie and tails, paired with their enthusiasm and humor, have become iconic for audiences all around the United States and across the world.

Whiffenpoofs vocal workshop

• 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Homer Council on the Arts

The Whiffenpoofs will present an intimate vocal workshop at the HCOA Gallery. Participants will hear additional works, learn more about the Whiffs and break into sections to learn selected arrangements from the group’s repertoire.

$15 HCOA Members / $20 General

Proof of vaccination or use of singing mask (provided if needed) required.

To register, visit www.homerarts.org or call 907-235-4288

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Wild Shore New Music and Corvus

Back Porch Concert with Brick Mouse Pizza

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 (pizza), 7 p.m. concert

Corvus performs off the back porch of Bunnell with fresh Brick Mouse Pizza and dessert. Tickets are sliding scale, pay what you can. Tickets include dinner, concert and peonies to take home. Limited to 50 guests.

$30 Discount / $60 Regular / $90 Pay-it-forward. Visit www.bunnellarts.org or call 907-235-2662.

Like the raven after whom they were named, Corvus brings creativity, skill, wit and magic to the stage. As the resident New Music Ensemble of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, Corvus is a dynamic chamber ensemble of world-class musicians from across the country. Each member of Corvus brings their distinct personality and musical history to their concert programs — from classical and pop to jazz, free improvisation, and folk music from across the globe. Wild Shore New Music with Corvus includes Charly Akert, cello; Joe Bergen, percussion; Katie Cox, flute; Jess Frane, bassoon; Mara Mayer, clarinets; Alex Lore, saxophone; Andie Tanning, violin.

Wild Shore New Music and Corvus in-person concert broadcast simultaneously on KBBI

• 7 p.m. Friday, July 16

Wild Shore New Music with Corvus performs for a small audience that is broadcast simultaneously on KBBI. The event is limited to 20 people and must be seated at 6:45 p.m. to be ready for 7 p.m. broadcast.

$15 Discount / $20 Regular / $30 Pay-it-forward.