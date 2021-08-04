First Friday art exhibit openings

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Swipe or click to see more

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

New work by Taz Tally

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Photographer, geologist and outdoors enthusiast Taz Tally shows a new image that resulted from his search for just the right combination of point of view, sun angle, snow cover, clouds, cast shadows, reflections, peaks and ridgelines separations and atmospheric clarity.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

The Strata Series by Sheila Wyne

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception, with 6 p.m. artist talk

Anchorage artist Sheila Wyne presents The Strata Series. “Strata are layers of rock that tell us stories — sometimes vivid and startling — of geological time,” she writes of her show. “The found and manipulated signs are detritus from our built environment. Signage is a symbol of our species priorities for how to care for and direct ourselves often to the exclusion of other ecosystems.”

Fireweed Gallery

475 E. Pioneer Ave.

Creatures of Alaska by Robert Bezek and Amy Hunt

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Robert Bezek and Amy Hunt present “Creatures of Alaska,” paintings of Alaska creatures and flowers done through the medium of encaustic, painting done with hot wax and pigments.

Grace Ridge Brewery

3388 B. Street off Ocean Drive

New work by Tracy Hansen

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Tracy Hansen is the artist behind 59 North. A 10-year Homer resident, she grew up in Idaho and studied art and design at the University of Idaho.

“Art helps me express myself and show others how I see the world,” she writes of her work. “Color and texture makes me happy. Acrylics have always been my favorite, and I recently started using pallet knives in my painting to create more texture and movement. It’s exciting to see where it takes me.”

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

The Abysmal Art Show … Go Deeper, by Brad Hughes

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

In “The Abysmal Art Show…Go Deeper,” longtime Homer artist Brad Hughes creates sea creatures from recycled plastic and other discarded and upcycled items. The gallery will be darkened to highlight the glowing forms.

“As many know, a central focus for my work has always been the sea, the people and the boats that sail on it and the creatures who make it home,” Hughes writes of his show. “My hope is you will find this unusual representation of the beautiful life forms found in our oceans as beautiful and as much fun as they are for me in their creation.”

The gallery has returned to a mask requirement.

Pratt Museum

3779 Bartlett St.

First Friday at the Pratt Museum & Park

Friday, 4-6 p.m.

Explore the Pratt Museum & Park and join them with live music, free hot dogs and yard games, including bocce ball, corn hole and croquet.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

New work by J. Leslie

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday Pop-up show

Seward artist J. Leslie shows new paintings, prints, note cards and stickers. Born and raised in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and surrounded by tall peaks and expansive wilderness, those themes continue to inspire his brightly colored, geometric abstractions of mountainous landscapes.