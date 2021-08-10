Arts briefs

Anderson presents theater workshops

In collaboration with the Homer Council on the Arts and Pier One Theatre, Homer grown artist Jim Anderson returns to town to do two theater workshops next week. From 6-8 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 18, he presents “Get on the Bus,” a theater-arts workshop for adults. From 6-8 p.m. next Thursday, Aug. 19, he presents a theater-arts based leadership intensive workshop for students in grades 8-12. Both workshops are held at Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit and will follow the theater’s COVID-19 Safety Mitigation Plan.

“Get on the Bus” is a theater arts workshop for adults that also creates an awareness of the need for greater child advocacy in our communities through support of the arts (and how anyone can get involved in making this happen). The workshop will include hands-on vocal production, movement and interactive learning. The fee is $25 general or $20 for HCOA members.

The Theater Arts-Based Leadership Intensive centers around strengthening life skills through exposure to Theater Arts-based training including hands-on vocal production, movement and interactive learning. The fee is $25 general or $20 for HCOA members.