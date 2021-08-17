Arts briefs

HCOA holds one-day special event

The Homer Council on the Arts will be presenting a special event exhibit and reception of Tim Troll’s “Waters of Bristol Bay” from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. “Waters of Bristol Bay” was on exhibit at HCOA in July and is currently at South Peninsula Hospital, and will return for one day only at an outdoor tented exhibit. The event also will have beverages from Homer Brewing Company. The artist’s proceeds will go to support the Pedro Bay Rivers Conservation project.

The gallery will also be open with Brad Hughes’s exhibit, ”Abysmal Art Show… Go Deeper.”