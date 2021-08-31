Art briefs

Pride and Prejudice opens

Pier One Theatre’s production of Pride and Prejudice opens this weekend. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel by Kate Hamill, it is directed by Jennifer Norton and Laura Norton. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5. The show continues next week from Sept. 9-11.

It will be an outdoor performance, and face masks are required, with pod seating. Tickets are by reservation only at 907-226-2287.Dramatists Play Service wrote of the play, “This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life.”

The Pier One production features Maura Jones as Mrs. Bennet, Ken Landfield as Mr. Bennett, Rebecca Trowbridge as Jane, Clara Stading as Lizzy, Liam James as Mary and servants, Katie Holmes as Lydia, Zeb Perkins as Darcy, Olivia Glasman as Bingley, Judith Kramer as Miss Bingley, Brian Duffy as Mr. Collins, Ingrid Harrald as Charlotte, Tom Custer as Wickham and Miss de Bourgh and Peter Norton as Lady Catherine.

Burning Basket is Sept. 12

The annual Burning Basket interactive art installation returns to the Homer Spit with a COVID-19-cautious event from Sept. 10-12, culminating in the burning of the basket at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Mariner Park. Organizer Mavis Muller said COVID-19 precautions will be encouraged by the wearing of face masks and spreading out.

“With our creativity and imagination we can launch and release what we no longer need and reconnect as a community and begin to recover what we have lost,” she said in a press release. “The language and enactment of our collaborative art can spark our vision for a safe and healthy future.”

The 18th annual Homer Burning Basket is entitled “Recover — Basket of Remembrance & Unburdening.” As a project rooted in community collaboration and hands-on artists participation, all are invited to imagine what the theme of “recover” can invoke for them. The art project involves the building of a large sculpture of an intricately woven basket using locally gathered natural materials such as alder, nettle, wild grass and fireweed.

Instead of the usual build week of the basket being created on site at Mariner Park, this year the basket is being built at a different location in separate panels that will be disassembled and transported to Mariner Park to be reassembled on Thursday, Sept. 9. The public is invited to interact with the sculpture by way of decorating, placing memorials and tucking personal sentiments inside the basket. At sundown on Sunday, Sept.12, a torch is lit and the basket will be ignited and burned to symbolically disperse the collective positive intentions as a performance of fire-art.

Students at Fireweed Academy also will decorate an interactive walking path. This is a free, no alcohol, no dogs event.

Science fiction film to be shot in Homer

From Sept. 20 to Oct. 8, 20 cast and crew from Hollywood (and a few locals) will shoot a feature film in Homer. According to a press release, “Bolt from the Blue” is a science fiction adventure that’s “Safety Not Guaranteed” meets “Ghostbusters” meets “Twister” with a love for “Back to the Future.”

Produced by Homer’s own Michael Downing, the film is directed by Jack Martin (most recent award winning short film Manhunt) and stars Kate Flannery (The Office, Young Sheldon, New Girl) and Kevin Martin (The Last Ship, NCIS, Desperate Housewives). This will be the first feature film for the new company Cosmic Hamlet Entertainment, with the hope of bringing more feature films to Alaska. Filming will take place around Homer and at the Kilcher Homestead.

Since this is not a major studio production, Cosmic Hamlet Entertainment seeks to borrow equipment and other items. Requested are a boat (preferably one from the 1980s or older) on a trailer; a small satellite dish, empty gas cans, weather station items, electrical do-dads, a small flag pole; eight folding tables and 20 folding chairs; three pop-up tents about 10-feet- by 15-feet; 10 sandbags (25 pounds); three-six heatlamps; three fire extinguishers; three coolers; air movers – blower fans; six furniture (moving) pads; on old but functioning pick up truck – not pretty; and a bunch of odds and ends like old computers, electrical equipment, gadgets. Investors also are needed.

For more information and to donate items, text Michael Downing at 907-299-5722 to schedule a call.